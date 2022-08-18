DC Announces New WildStorm and WildC.A.T.s Series

This fall, DC is headed back to the past in a pretty major way. On Thursday, the publisher announced "DC Rewinds to the 90s in November", an initiative that will include the launch of new titles. This will include the resurgence of components of the WildStorm mythos, which became a cult-classic part of comics when the line debuted in the 1990s. Leading the pack will be the first WildC.A.T.s comic series in over a decade, written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Steven Segovia. In this new series, team must work together in the shadows of the DC Universe to make the world a better place but they quickly come across one of their biggest threats, The Court of Owls!

"WildC.A.T.S. has always been a mix of everything I love in comics," Rosenberg said in a statement. "From the very first issue it exploded off the pages with the coolest characters, the most gorgeous art, the craziest ideas, and it was never afraid to be subversive, go harder, and push things further than its contemporaries. Now we're smashing all of that good stuff full speed into the heart of the DC Universe. I'd say we're going to be respectful and try not to break things...but that would be a lie."

Also announced was Waller vs. WildStorm, a four-issue Black Label book co-written by Evan Narcisse and national security reporter Spencer Ackerman, with art by Eric Battle. Deep in the heart of the American intelligence apparatus, an ambitious young woman named Amanda Waller has some dangerous ideas about how metahumans can help to end the Cold War, and she's willing to cut straight through Stormwatch's Jackson King-and investigative journalist Lois Lane-to make them a reality. Waller Vs. WildStorm teams up national-security reporter Spencer Ackerman (The Daily Beast, Reign of Terror) with comics and video game writer Evan Narcisse (Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gotham Knights) and veteran artist Eric Battle (Aquaman, Kobalt) for a story that combines the tone of pitch-black spy thrillers like Sleeper and StormWatch with DC's Deathstroke, Checkmate, and Suicide Squad!

Additionally, DC will be publishing the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special, which will feature new stories teasing the future of the imprint's characters in the main DC universe. It will also feature reprints of stories from WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, and Dustin Nguyen.

Keep scrolling to check out the first details surrounding DC's new Wildstorm books