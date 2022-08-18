DC Announces New WildStorm and WildC.A.T.s Series
This fall, DC is headed back to the past in a pretty major way. On Thursday, the publisher announced "DC Rewinds to the 90s in November", an initiative that will include the launch of new titles. This will include the resurgence of components of the WildStorm mythos, which became a cult-classic part of comics when the line debuted in the 1990s. Leading the pack will be the first WildC.A.T.s comic series in over a decade, written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Steven Segovia. In this new series, team must work together in the shadows of the DC Universe to make the world a better place but they quickly come across one of their biggest threats, The Court of Owls!
"WildC.A.T.S. has always been a mix of everything I love in comics," Rosenberg said in a statement. "From the very first issue it exploded off the pages with the coolest characters, the most gorgeous art, the craziest ideas, and it was never afraid to be subversive, go harder, and push things further than its contemporaries. Now we're smashing all of that good stuff full speed into the heart of the DC Universe. I'd say we're going to be respectful and try not to break things...but that would be a lie."
Also announced was Waller vs. WildStorm, a four-issue Black Label book co-written by Evan Narcisse and national security reporter Spencer Ackerman, with art by Eric Battle. Deep in the heart of the American intelligence apparatus, an ambitious young woman named Amanda Waller has some dangerous ideas about how metahumans can help to end the Cold War, and she's willing to cut straight through Stormwatch's Jackson King-and investigative journalist Lois Lane-to make them a reality. Waller Vs. WildStorm teams up national-security reporter Spencer Ackerman (The Daily Beast, Reign of Terror) with comics and video game writer Evan Narcisse (Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gotham Knights) and veteran artist Eric Battle (Aquaman, Kobalt) for a story that combines the tone of pitch-black spy thrillers like Sleeper and StormWatch with DC's Deathstroke, Checkmate, and Suicide Squad!
Additionally, DC will be publishing the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special, which will feature new stories teasing the future of the imprint's characters in the main DC universe. It will also feature reprints of stories from WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, and Dustin Nguyen.
WildC.A.T.s #1
Spinning from the pages of BATMAN comes the senses-shattering new series! The HALO Corporation has gathered a motley crew of operatives, led by Cole "Grifter" Cash, who are going to make the world a better place...no matter who they have to kill! Working in the shadows of the DC Universe, this new covert team has been tasked with gathering an elite group of scientists for the first phase of their plan...but the 'Cats mysterious leader, Void, might have other plans!
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG
Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Variant covers by JIM LEE, STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU and BEN OLIVER
1:25 connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES
1:50 variant cover by ALAN QUAH
1:100 variant cover by DAN HIPP
1:150 pencil variant cover by JIM LEE
'90s Cover Month variant cover by BRETT BOOTH and SANDRA HOPE
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/8/22
WildC.A.T.s #2
The mission has gone sideways for the 'Cats team as they inadvertently run afoul of the LAST group they wanted to cross paths with...the Court of Owls! It's the fight of the year with Talon vs Zealot!
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG
Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Variant cover by BEN OLIVER
1:25 connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES
1:50 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 12/6/22
Waller vs. Wildstorm #1
In the early 1980s, as the Cold War stubbornly refuses to thaw, a new battle heats up...for the soul of the intelligence agency Checkmate. As the agency's super-heroic public face, Jackson King—a.k.a. The armored Battalion, former leader of Stormwatch and the symbol of American might—has long suspected that Adeline Kane is up to dirty tricks overseas, engineering horrors that betray everything he believes about service to one's country. But King doesn't know that Kane has a clever new ally—an ambitious young woman named Amanda Waller. She has her own ideas about how metahumans can serve their country. And honor, dignity, and long lives don't factor into them... National-security reporter Spencer Ackerman (The Daily Beast, Reign of Terror), comics and video game writer Evan Narcisse (Black Panther, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Batman: Gotham Knights -Gilded City), and veteran artist Eric Battle (Aquaman, Kobalt) celebrate WildStorm's legacy of espionage-flavored superhero morality plays, pitting Stormwatch against the deadliest people in the DCU—including Deathstroke himself!
Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN and EVAN NARCISSE
Art by ERIC BATTLE
Cover by JORGE FORNÉS
Variant cover by ERIC BATTLE
1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS
$5.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Prestige Plus 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"(all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 11/15/22
Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1
In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. 30 years later the impact of the imprint, character and creators is felt to this day! In honor of this legacy comes a 100 page giant that pays homage to the past...and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting--for the first time in periodical form!-- short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen and more...and also included will be new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC Core line, charting their future in the DC Universe.
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, JOSHUA WILLLIAMSON, BRANDON CHOI, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRETT BOOTH, ED BRISSON, and more!
Art by JIM LEE, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRYAN HITCH, BRETT BOOTH, and more!
Cover by JIM LEE
Variant covers by SOZOMAIKA, BRYAN HITCH, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, and LEE BERMEJO
1:25 Glow in the Dark cover by JEFF SPOKES
1:50 Foil Variant by SOZOMAIKA
$7.99 US | 96 pages | Prestige | One-shot (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 11/29/22