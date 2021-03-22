DC Comics Reportedly Raising Prices To $6 On Batman And Other Comics
DC Comics is reportedly going to raise prices on Batman and other comics in its lineup to the price of $6 per issue. New solicits for the upcoming DC Infinite Frontier books are apparently showing a price increase for the Batman books and few key other titles, such as the new Joker series from James Tynion IV and Guillem March. According to Bleeding Cool, Batman #109 (June) and The Joker #3 and #4, are all now listed as costing $5.99. That's a jump in prices from DC's current baseline of giving readers 40-page comics for $4.99.
Additionally, Superman Red & Blue #3 (May) is listed as being $5.99 for 40-pages - after previously giving readers 48 pages at that same price. Wonder Woman: Black White And Gold #1 (June) is also listed as $5.99.
Bleeding Cool doesn't stop there: the site points out that the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point series (April) is priced at $4.99 for its six issues, which are each 32 pages. The question being raised is whether that is a unique price-point for that event series (which merges the DC Comics hero and hit video game universe), or is it a signal of DC Comics once again moving the goalposts in terms of pricing their books?
The same ongoing debate about the future of comics and publishing makes these kinds of price shifts unsurprising. DC Comics has been under particular scrutiny since AT&T merged with WanrerMedia, and big executive changes were made in the DC leadership. The recent "Future State" event and "Infinite Frontier" reboot have kept DC in the spotlight as 2021 unfolds, but with WarnerMedia pushing hard into the digital frontier with HBO Max as the big mainstream DC brand platform (see: Zack Snyder's Justice League), comics seems like a shrinking focus, as anything but an IP generator. As that paradigm continues to shift, dedicated comics collectors should probably get ready to pay more for the hobby, while DC in particular shifts to more "prestige" releases that blend the lines between graphic novels and traditional comics.
You can check out the solicits below:
Batman #109
written by James Tynion IV
art by Jorge Jimenez AND Ricardo Lopez
Ortiz
cover by Jorge Jimenez
variant cover by Joshua Middleton
Pride card stock variant cover by Jen BARTEL
1:25 variant cover by Riccardo Federici
$5.99 all variants
ON SALE 6/1/2021
$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC
Main Story: Mayor Nakano green-lights the Magistrate pilot program for Gotham City as Batman goes toe-to-toe with the augmented and bloodthirsty Peacekeeper-01! It's a brutal battle for the ages, but what secrets does Harley Quinn hold about the man beneath the armor, Sean Mahoney? And how does this all play in to the Scarecrow's hands?!
Backup: Ghost-Maker is fighting through incredible odds to reach the nefarious Madame Midas…but will his next opponent—BRAINSTORM—be impossible to overcome?!
The Joker #3
written by JAMES TYNION IV
art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH
backup story written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS
backup story art by MIRKA ANDOLFO
card stock variant cover by DAVID FINCH
card stock variant cover by GARY FRANK
1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI
ON SALE 5/11/21
$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC
CARD STOCK COVERS
The hunt for The Joker is under way, as Jim Gordon heads to a remote part of South America to run down a lead…and comes face-to-face with the Clown Prince of Crime himself! The mystery around A-Day deepens, but not before an attack by the blood-thirsty Sampson family!
And in the Punchline backup story, Punchline has to face off against the Queen of Spades' new muscle…Orca! At the same time, Bluebird's investigation at Punchline's alma mater takes a dark and horrifying turn!
The Joker #4
written by James Tynion IV (main story);
James Tynion IV and Sam Johns (backup)
art by Guillem March (main story); Mirka Andolfo
(backup)
cover by Guillem March
variant covers by Lucio Parrillo
variant cover by Ejikure
1:25 variant cover by Riccardo Federici
ON SALE 6/8/2021
$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC
Main story: It's murder and mayhem in the jungles of South America with pits The Joker pitted against everyone hunting him! He's prepared for this massacre in a way that only the Clown Prince of Crime can…but what secret does he whisper to Jim Gordon as the bullets fly?! What is the TRUE mystery?!
Wonder Woman: Black & Gold #1
written by John Arcudi, Amy Reeder, Becky Cloonan, a.j. Mendez, and Nadia Shammas
art by Ryan Sook, Amy Reeder, Becky Cloonan, Ming Doyle, and Morgan Beem
cover by Jen Bartel
card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON and YANICK PAQUETTE
1:25 variant cover by RAMONA FRADON AND SANDRA HOPE
ON SALE 6/22/2021 | $5.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 (OF 6) | FC
Prestige | DC card stock variant cover | $5.99 US| FC | DC
Just in time for Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary, DC Comics proudly presents a new anthology series starring the Amazon Princess embellished in the the color of her famous lasso. You won't want to miss this thrilling series celebrating the woman who inspires us all…and that's the truth! Kicking things off, John Arcudi (B.P.R.D.) and Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes) reunite to show us the grace immortality grants a hero. Becky Cloonan (Wonder Woman) weaves a spine-tingling tale of Diana's most precious weapon against the darkness. Then Amy Reeder (Amethyst) takes us back to the Golden Age for a fun romp co-starring Etta Candy. AJ Mendez and Ming Doyle (Constantine: The Hellblazer) travel to Themyscira for a tense family reunion. And finally, Nadia Shammas and Morgan Beem (Swamp Thing: Twin Branches) show us a story of Diana's past failures coming back to haunt her.
Superman: Red & Blue #4
written by Mark Waid, Francis Manapul, Joshua Williamson, Michael W. Conrad AND Rich Douek
art by Francis Manapul, Chris Sprouse, Cully Hamner, Joe Quinones AND Audrey Mok
cover by John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson
card stock variant cover by Walter Simonson
card stock variant cover by Alexander Lozano
ON SALE 6/15/2021
$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | 4 (OF 6) | Prestige | DC
This month our cover star Bizarro leaves the Red & Blue family by not being in a story all about his very own birthday. Which of course means we definitely have a story in here about Bizarro's birthday, as well as four more about the Man of Steel himself, including one about a social media star who inspires a very dangerous trend in Metropolis that nearly runs Superman ragged. Also, learn the story of how Jimmy Olsen was able to take what became his very favorite picture of Superman. These fantastic tales feature some of the best writers and artists in the business, only using Superman's special colors to make them come alive!