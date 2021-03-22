✖

DC Comics is reportedly going to raise prices on Batman and other comics in its lineup to the price of $6 per issue. New solicits for the upcoming DC Infinite Frontier books are apparently showing a price increase for the Batman books and few key other titles, such as the new Joker series from James Tynion IV and Guillem March. According to Bleeding Cool, Batman #109 (June) and The Joker #3 and #4, are all now listed as costing $5.99. That's a jump in prices from DC's current baseline of giving readers 40-page comics for $4.99.

Additionally, Superman Red & Blue #3 (May) is listed as being $5.99 for 40-pages - after previously giving readers 48 pages at that same price. Wonder Woman: Black White And Gold #1 (June) is also listed as $5.99.

Bleeding Cool doesn't stop there: the site points out that the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point series (April) is priced at $4.99 for its six issues, which are each 32 pages. The question being raised is whether that is a unique price-point for that event series (which merges the DC Comics hero and hit video game universe), or is it a signal of DC Comics once again moving the goalposts in terms of pricing their books?

The same ongoing debate about the future of comics and publishing makes these kinds of price shifts unsurprising. DC Comics has been under particular scrutiny since AT&T merged with WanrerMedia, and big executive changes were made in the DC leadership. The recent "Future State" event and "Infinite Frontier" reboot have kept DC in the spotlight as 2021 unfolds, but with WarnerMedia pushing hard into the digital frontier with HBO Max as the big mainstream DC brand platform (see: Zack Snyder's Justice League), comics seems like a shrinking focus, as anything but an IP generator. As that paradigm continues to shift, dedicated comics collectors should probably get ready to pay more for the hobby, while DC in particular shifts to more "prestige" releases that blend the lines between graphic novels and traditional comics.

You can check out the solicits below: