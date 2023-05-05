DC's New Golden Age Continues With Three New Miniseries

The Dawn of DC is casting its light into the New Golden Age. On Friday, DC announced three new six-issue miniseries, each of which will be expanding upon the history of a long-running hero from the publisher's Golden Age. These titles, which are spinning out of Stargirl: The Lost Children, will include Alan Scott: The Green Lantern by Tim Sheridan (Flashpoint Beyond) and Cian Tormey (Superman: Son of Kal-El), Jay Garrick: The Flash from Jeremy Adams (The Flash) and Diego Olortegui (Aquaman: The Becoming), and Wesley Dodds: The Sandman from Rob Venditti (Superman '78) and Riley Rossmo (Harley Quinn). All three series will debut in comic stores in October.

"It's long past time that the heroes of the Justice Society had their own titles again," Geoff Johns said in a statement. "At the same time, they had to be special, important, and emotional stories, each one exploring character, revealing secrets, and introducing new heroes and villains to the DC Universe."

"Tim has crafted a beautiful and shocking origin story for Alan's greatest enemy, the Golden Age Red Lantern, that is both heartbreaking and inspiring," Johns added. "Jeremy has created a fun, emotional adventure celebrating the reunion of Jay Garrick with his long lost daughter, Judy, set firmly in the DC Universe of today and Rob will present a mystery tale of The Golden Age Sandman's earliest days through the lens of Oppenheimer. These three series will all tie back into Justice Society of America and a few other titles we've got brewing."

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern will be Alan Scott's first solo title since 1949. Through a twist in the timeline, Alan Scott: The Green Lantern revisits and recontextualizes the origins of the first Green Lantern through the lens of our modern understanding of the man. The story, which begins in the 1930s, is about an old flame – the kind that burns eternal – and the sometimes head-on, single-track collision of our personal and professional lives. This is Alan's coming-of-age, in which he must embrace the man he is, to become the hero he's meant to be. In the end, he'll have gained a greater understanding of himself and his gifts – as he unlocks a new, previously unknown ability that could make him the most powerful Green Lantern in existence! The first look at Alan Scott: Green Lantern will arrive in DC Pride: Through the Years on June 13th.

In Jay Garrick: The Flash, it's hard being a parent, especially when your kid is a speedster! Jay Garrick has been reunited with his long lost daughter, Judy, but figuring out how to connect with her is proving to be difficult. They'll need to work to find common ground when a mission that started in Jay's early days as the Flash comes roaring to today. But will The Flash and The Boom be able to thwart a plan that's been in the works for decades?!

Wesley Dodds: The Sandman shows the titular character as a pacifist. He has given up on the hope of a peaceful world, but he hasn't stopped believing that people can be better to each other, if they're only given the right tools. Possessing a scientist's optimism and romanticism, he is convinced that humanity can invent cures for its own ills. Having learned about the battlefield horrors of World War I from his father, he sought to create a sleep gas that would allow for "humane" warfare. During his research, he recorded all of his attempts in his science journal – even those with horribly deadly consequences – swearing to never show them to the world. Now his journal has been stolen, and he must find the culprit and stop them before his deadly mis-inventions fall into the arsenals of the belligerent nations threatening to pull the United States into the next world war.

What do you think of these three New Golden Age miniseries? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Alan Scott: The Green Lantern, Jay Garrick: The Flash, and Wesley Dodds: The Sandman will all be released in October wherever comics are sold.