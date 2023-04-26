DC Finally Reunites Two Beloved Characters

A beloved family has finally reunited in the pages of DC Comics. Spoilers for Green Arrow #1 from Joshua Williamson, Sean Isaake, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know! Part of the issue concerned Dinah Lance / Black Canary, Roy Harper / Arsenal, and Connor Hawke / Green Arrow on patrol together — only to run into the new Cheshire Cat. As Roy quickly realizes, Cheshire is none other than his long-lost daughter, Lian Harper, who he has been searching for ever since coming back to life in 2021's Infinite Frontier.

After Roy monologues about their complicated family past — which included Lian dying during the controversial Cry For Justice event — he tells Lian she can "come home" whenever she's ready. She embraces him, and also reunites with "Aunt Dinah" and "Uncle Connor." This gets even more complicated when Lian is zapped to the unknown world that her surrogate grandfather, Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, is currently on.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

What is the new Green Arrow series about?

In Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost! Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023!

"I don't want to get too deep into Green Arrow yet, but a LOT of his rogues will be in the series," Williamson explained in an exclusive interview with CBR. "Just like every book I work on; I try to use all the mythology on the table. And with Green Arrow I want to level up a few bad guys and show why they are deadly. It's going to surprise people who the real villain of that series is."

How many issues is the new Green Arrow series?

On the same day that Green Arrow #1 was released, Williamson took to his Substack to confirm that the series has now been upgraded from six issues to twelve, thanks in part to early orders from fans. Green Arrow is the latest recent DC series to get that treatment, after Poison Ivy was upgraded to twelve issues, and later to an ongoing series.

"Looks like we've found six more arrows in the quiver! I'm thrilled to announce that DC has extended the issue count of GREEN ARROW from six to TWELVE," Williamson's post reads in part. "Thank you for supporting this book and making your voices heard, because I know I've got plenty more stories to tell with this ragtag bunch of archers. To everyone that pre-ordered or spread the word about the GREEN ARROW series, YOU made this happen. This is the power of talking to your comic book stores and pre-ordering! You made this happen! THANK YOU!"

Did you enjoy Green Arrow #1? How do you feel about this reunion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!