DC Reveals New Look at DC Pride 2023 Stories

Over the past few years, DC Pride has become a staple of the superhero comics experience, spotlighting DC's LGBTQ+ creators and characters in some incredible ways. The festivities are set to continue this June with the newest DC Pride initiative, which will be led by DC Pride 2023 #1. After announcing the title and revealing some of its covers last month, DC is now providing the best look yet at what the stories have in store.

In addition to revealing the full table of contents for DC Pride 2023 #1 — including a new tribute to legendary writer Rachel Pollack, who passed away earlier this month — DC revealed the titles and even some small previews of each of the stories. You can check it out below.

What is DC Pride 2023 #1 about?

In DC Pride 2023 #1, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time...but there's nowhere on the planet Crush can't crash. Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine sics a golem on him. Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learn that there is nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend after you've both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while. Circuit Breaker struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension. Just how far would Flashlight go to honor his lost love? Discover all these stories and many more in DC Pride 2023! The anthology also include a five-page preview of the upcoming Dreamer YA graphic novel by Nicole Maines and Rye Hickman, to be published in 2024. Pinup pages in DC Pride 2023 will feature artwork by Maria Llovet, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, Travis Moore, Noah Dao, Claire Roe, Babs Tarr, and more.

The creative teams and characters for DC Pride 2023 #1 will include:

Tim Drake and Connor Hawke by Nadia Shammas and Bruka Jones

Circuit Breaker and the Flash of Earth-11 by A.L. Kaplan

Midnighter, Apollo and Alan Scott Green Lantern by Josh Trujillo and Don Aguillo

Ghost-Maker and Catman vs. Cannon and Saber by Rex Ogle and Stephen Sadowski

Jon Kent and John Constantine by Christopher Cantwell and Skylar Patridge

Natasha Irons and Nubia by Mildred Louis

Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Crush by Leah Williams and Paulina Ganucheau

Multiversity by Grant Morrison and Hayden Sherman

Keep scrolling to check out the new look at DC Pride 2023 #1, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!