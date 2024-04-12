DC Just Brought Back Some Surprising Characters

DC has been publishing comics for nearly a century, with a number of characters becoming a part of the franchise's massive tale. While many of those heroes and villains have faded into obscurity, a handful of long-forgotten characters from across DC's history just acquired a new lease on life — with a catch. Spoilers for Outsiders #6 from Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, Robert Carey, Valentina Taddeo, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue sees the Outsiders, along with their benefactor, Lucius Fox, accidentally traveling to "The Place Between the Pages," a void that exists inside of a "narrative singularity." As the team roams around, understandably confused by The Place Between the Pages, which presents itself as a 1950s suburb, they run into a number of faces that DC fans will recognize. Golden Age Superman is working as the suburb's milkman, Zauriel serves as the bartender, the heroines of Gotham City Garage have reassembled, and Cave Carson and Richard Dragon are both around. To an extent, these characters are aware of the fate they were initially dealt by DC's canon, with Carson joking that the Outsiders must either be there because of a Crisis event or some sort of editorial meddling. This trip gets more complicated when they return back to the main reality, and Drummer finally comes clean about her identity. She's really Jakita Wagner, who took on the mantle of The Drummer for unknown reasons.

Who Is DC's Jakita Wagner?

Created by Warren Ellis and John Cassaday in 1998's Planetary #1, Jakita is a savvy warrior with superhuman abilities, as the daughter of Century Baby Lord Blackstock. As a member of the Planetary, Jakita went on an array of adventures, and developed an on-again, off-again relationship with fellow team member Elijah Snow.

When Jakita unveils her true identity to the team, she also procures the Planetary Guide, teasing even more connections to Wildstorm's existing canon.

What Is DC's Outsiders About?

In Outsiders, following the fallout of DC's Gotham War event, Kate Kane's Batwoman and Luke Fox will become disillusioned with the idea of established superheroing methods. This will lead them on an exciting new journey, not of superheroism, but of archaeology, as this team-of-two delve deep into the history (and, in fact, many histories) of the DC Universe.

"What we saw with Luke and Kate was they are two characters who are ready to step outside of that framework," Kelly explained in a previous interview with ScreenRant. "They've seen coming out of Gotham War, coming out of the shadow of the Bat in a very real way. They're over it. They've seen the superheroes and how the superhero system functions: you put them in jail, they get back out… it's just a giant circle. So how do we break that and the same way we break any criminal cycle is with empathy. Is with understanding the victims who are then, in turn, the perpetrators. How do we break that cycle? And that is what the Outsiders are really going to be about."

Outsiders #6 is now available wherever comics are sold.