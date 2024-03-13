DC Pride 2024 Gets First Details and Variant Covers

DC Pride began in 2021, seeking to spotlight the publisher's various LGBTQ+ characters and creators through a monthlong publishing initiative. As DC revealed on Wednesday, the festivities are back for another year, and arguably bigger than ever. At the centerpiece of this year's offerings will be DC Pride 2024 #1, a 104-page anthology that will be published on May 28th.

On June 6th, DC will publish DC Pride: A Celebration of Rachel Pollack, a 96-page one-shot celebrating legendary transgender writer Rachel Pollack, who passed away in April of 2023. It will reprint Doom Patrol #70, the debut of DC's first transgender superhero Coagula, along with the long-unavailable one-shot Vertigo Visions: The Geek and an original Coagula story from Joe Corallo and Rye Hickman. Fans can also pick up DC Pride: Uncovered #1 on June 11th, which collects many of the previous DC Pride variant covers. A number of Pride-themed variant covers will also be released across June.

What Is DC Pride 2024 #1 About?

In DC Pride 2024, DC will host an unmissable autobiographical story written by industry legend Phil Jimenez about the fantastical worlds that shaped him, brought to life by Giulio Macaione. This heartwarming story is a can't-miss highlight, plus Dreamer makes a first-time pilgrimage to her ancestral planet, Naltor, in a story by Nicole Maines and Jordan Gibson; Poison Ivy and Janet from HR go spore-hunting on Portworld in a story by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Claire Roe; Superman (Jon Kent) gets Jay, Bunker, and the Ray together for a boys' night out in A-Town in a story by Jarrett Williams and D.J. Kirkland; Steel (Natasha Irons) works up the courage to face Traci 13 at the Oblivion Bar's Pride party for the first time since they broke up in a story by Jamila Rowser and ONeillJones; Aquaman (Jackson Hyde) catches an unexpected ride to the Fourth World just in time for their annual Love Festival in a story by Ngozi Ukazu; Circuit Breaker's unstable powers fritz him into the Phantom Zone in a story by Calvin Kasulke and Len Gogou; plus a Blue Starman story written by Al Ewing and character pinups, in a volume celebrating how the LGBTQIA+ community is everywhere and belongs anywhere—even the farthest reaches of the known and unknown worlds!

DC Pride 2024 #1 will feature a main cover from Kevin Wada, as well as an open-to-order wraparound variant cover by David Talaski, foil and card stock variants by Babs Tarr. Wada's main cover will also be offered as a 1:25 card stock variant.

What Are DC's 2024 Pride Variant Covers?

DC Pride's 2024 variant covers will be available across Action Comics #1066 (Betsy Cola), Batman #148 (Skylar Patridge), Green Arrow #13 (A.L. Kaplan), Poison Ivy #23 and Harley Quinn #41 (W. Scott Forbes), Nightwing #115 (Bruka Jones), Outsiders #8 (Don Aguillo), Suicide Squad: Dream Team #4 (Fatima Wajid), Superman #15 (Angel Solorzano), The Flash #10 (Nick Robles), and Wonder Woman #10 (Phil Jimenez and Arif Prianto).

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at DC's 2024 Pride Month offerings, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!