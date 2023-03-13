DC Reveals First Look at DC Pride 2023 Specials and Variant Covers

The DC Pride initiative has become renowned over the past few years, providing inspired ways to spotlight DC's LGBTQ+ characters and creators. That spotlight has felt increasingly vital among readers since the initiative began in 2021 — and now, we know what its 2023 plans will entail. On Monday, DC announced the first details surrounding DC Pride 2023, as well as the various variant covers and tie-ins that will be released during June's Pride Month.

At the center of the initiative will be DC Pride 2023 #1, DC's annual anthology containing all-new stories spotlighting LGBTQIA+ fan favorites Published on May 30, the 104-page Prestige format comic will feature an introduction by Phil Jimenez, a main cover by Mateus Manhanini, and open-to-order variant covers by Gabriel Picolo (wraparound), Jen Bartel (spot foil), and Oscar Vega (cardstock).

What is DC Pride 2023 #1 about?

In DC Pride 2023 #1, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time...but there's nowhere on the planet Crush can't crash. Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine sics a golem on him. Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learn that there is nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend after you've both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while. Circuit Breaker struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension. Just how far would Flashlight go to honor his lost love? Discover all these stories and many more in DC Pride 2023! The anthology also include a five-page preview of the upcoming Dreamer YA graphic novel by Nicole Maines and Rye Hickman, to be published in 2024. Pinup pages in DC Pride 2023 will feature artwork by Maria Llovet, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, Travis Moore, Noah Dao, Claire Roe, Babs Tarr, and more.

The creative teams and characters for DC Pride 2023 #1 will include:

Tim Drake and Connor Hawke by Nadia Shammas and Bruka Jones

Circuit Breaker and the Flash of Earth-11 by A.L. Kaplan

Midnighter, Apollo and Alan Scott Green Lantern by Josh Trujillo and Don Aguillo

Ghost-Maker and Catman vs. Cannon and Saber by Rex Ogle and Stephen Sadowski

Jon Kent and John Constantine by Christopher Cantwell and Skylar Patridge

Natasha Irons and Nubia by Mildred Louis

Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Crush by Leah Williams and Paulina Ganucheau

Multiversity by Grant Morrison and Hayden Sherman

What else will DC Pride include?

On June 13th, DC will publish DC Pride: Through the Years, an 80-page giant reprinting select landmark issues for LGBTQ+ characters. This will include reprints of The Flash #53, in which Pied Piper came out as gay to his friend The Flash; Batwoman's showcase in Detective Comics #854, and Lee Serrano's introduction in Supergirl #19. Additionally, it will feature a new story from Tim Sheridan and Cian Tormey concerning Alan Scott's future in the DCU.

On May 16th, DK books will be releasing The DC Book of Pride, a hardcover featuring over 50 LGBTQ+ characters from the DC Universe. It will be written by Galaxy: The Prettiest Star and Hawkgirl writer Jadzia Axelrod, with a cover by Paulina Ganucheau.

Additionally, DC Pride's month-long celebration will span a number of variant covers, which you can see a list of below:

Steelworks #1 (Joshua "Sway" Swaby)

Spirit World #2 (Jessica Fong)

Green Arrow #3 (Luciano Vecchio)

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #4 (Stephen Byrne)

Superman #5 (W. Scott Forbes)

Batman Incorporated #9 (Rosi Kämpe)

Tim Drake: Robin #10 (Travis Moore)

Poison Ivy #13 and Harley Quinn #31 (connecting covers by Claire Roe)

Nightwing #105 (Yoshi Yoshitani)

Wonder Woman #800 (Ted Brandt and Ro Stein)

Detective Comics #1073 (Amy Reeder)



Keep scrolling to check out the first look at DC's DC Pride 2023 initiative, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!