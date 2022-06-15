✖

DC Pride 2022 was released wherever comics are sold earlier this month, providing the publisher's wide-ranging and spirited celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. The 100-page anthology featured a wide array of stories and identities represented, ranging from newer members of the community to long-running LGBTQ+ characters. That included the first appearance of DC's first canonically-transgender superhero in nearly two decades. Spoilers for "Super Pride" from Devin Grayson, Nick Robles, Triona Farrell, and Aditya Bidikar; and "Up at Bat" from Jadzia Axelrod, Lynne Yoshii, Tamra Bonvilllain, and Ariana Maher from DC Pride 2022 #1 below! Only look if you want to know!

"Super Pride" centers around Jonathan Kent preparing to attend his local Pride parade, while grappling with the idea of his identity as Superman and as a bisexual man. Through a series of social media posts and looks at the other parade floats, we see that a number of other LGBTQ+ characters are attending the parade — including a float that features Heather After, Dorothy, Danny the Street, and a blonde woman in a black tank top.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

"Up at Bat" opens with Alysia Yeoh at a Trans Wellness Conference, and saying goodbye to a woman (also blonde and in a black tank top) named "Kate" before leaving the venue. As Axelrod confirmed on Twitter, these are appearances of Kate Godwin / Coagula, who she headcanons as being "well-known in the Gotham trans community" at this point.

At some point I'll do proper annotation thread of the whole story, but yes, that is indeed the great Kate Godwin standing with Lee Serrano at the Gotham Trans Wellness Conference. I like to imagine Kate as well-known in the Gotham trans community, a respected queer elder. https://t.co/6Mf1zRVPpF pic.twitter.com/GHS46TrmgA — Jadzia Axelrod 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@planetx) June 7, 2022

Created by Rachel Pollack and Scot Eaton in 1993's Doom Patrol #70, Kate has the distinction of being the first transgender superhero in DC Comics, with the power of molecular reconstruction. After being rejected for membership by the Justice League, Kate found a home with the Doom Patrol, and largely stayed with the team until her death in 2002's Doom Patrol #9. While Kate is a landmark character with regards to DC's LGBTQ+ representation — especially with Pollack, her co-creator, also being transgender — her appearances in canon have been scarce in recent years, up until this point.

