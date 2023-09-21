DC Reveals First Look at Kingdom Come's Return in Batman/Superman: World's Finest

Few DC stories are as renowned or beloved as Kingdom Come, and now fans will have a chance to return to the world of Kingdom Come in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #20. World's Finest #20 kicks off a new five-part story arc titled Heir to the Kingdom, and it begins with part one titled The Golden Calf, which features writer Mark Waid and artists Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain and Steve Wands at the helm as Batman and Superman team-up with the now classic characters of Kingdom Come. The new story is actually a prequel to the original series, and you can check out a full preview for chapter one on the next slide. You can also find the official description below.

"This five-part arc teams up The Dark Knight and The Man of Steel with a jaded Superman, a broken Batman, a war-hungry Wonder Woman, and the other reimagined super heroes of the 1996 groundbreaking series written by Waid, with art by Alex Ross. In addition, this new arc features the return of Superman's protégé, Boy Thunder."

"It's been exciting to revisit the world of Kingdom Come with this prequel," said Waid. "Dan, Tamra, Steve and I have the chance to show how some of its characters originally evolved and to account for some that were missing from the original series. Even if you think you know the ending, there are massive surprises in store!"

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #20 features a main cover by series artist Mora and variant covers from Bjorn Barends, David Nakayama, Chrissie Zullo, and Daniel Sampere. It will also boast a foil-embossed variant cover, showing off the helmet of Magog, the infamous antihero from Kingdom Come.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #20 is available for pre-order now, and will hit comic stores on October 17th.

