DC Reveals First Look Preview of Blue Beetle #1

Blue Beetle hits theaters today, and to celebrate Jaime's big screen debut, DC has revealed a first-look preview of the upcoming Blue Beetle comic series. Blue Beetle #1 will pick up where Blue Beetle: Graduation Day left off, and as you can see in the preview starting on the next slide, Jaime now has two new Beetles by his side in Dynastes and Nitida. There are threats lurking around every corner though, even for this powerhouse team, and some of those threats are going to have big effects on not just Jaime, but Blue Beetle's entire legacy. You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

"Jaime Reyes's graduation is over, but his new life in Palmera City and as the Blue Beetle has only just begun! With two new Beetles to train in Dynastes and Nitida, Jaime has his hands full navigating being a leader. Thankfully, he has Paco and Brenda by his side as they settle in at Palmera State University.

But what lurks in the shadows of Blue Beetle's new home and what does it mean for the Blue Beetle legacy?"

BLUE BEETLE #1

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Spanish language cover & interior by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

Variant cover by KERON GRANT

1:25 variant cover by EMMANUEL VALTIERRA

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

Are you excited for the new Blue Beetle series? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!