Jenny Sparks: DC Announces New Wildstorm Series From Tom King and Jeff Spokes

One of DC's most unlikely superheroes is getting a new solo series. On Tuesday, the publisher announced a new Jenny Sparks miniseries, which will be a modern reinvention of the titular Wildstorm character. Written by Tom King with art by Jeff Spokes and lettering by Clayton Cowles, Jenny Sparks will be published as part of DC's Black Label line of books. The title will consist of four 40-page issues, with 28 story pages per issue. Jenny Sparks #1 will hit local comic book shop shelves on August 21st. Jenny Sparks #1 will have a main cover by Spokes, and variant covers by Guillem March, Homare, and a 1:25 variant by Saowee.

"Jenny Sparks is an epic, thrilling, mind-blowing series in the tradition of Strange Adventures, Mister Miracle, and The Human Target," said Tom King. "The Spirit of the 20th Century comes to the 21st to try to save five men and women taken hostage by an out-of-control and infinitely powered Captain Atom. Through this lens, we'll explore the grip of Jenny's time on our own; how, despite all our desperate prayers, the sins of our past refuse to die away. Featuring astonishing art by Jeff Spokes (seriously, it's so damn good), Jenny Sparks seeks to set the bar in superhero comics, to show how our heroes can illuminate and define our moment."

What Is Jenny Sparks About?

Readers of DC's WildStorm comics will know that Jenny has always worked outside of the Justice League establishment to find anomalies in the superhero community, is subtle enough to dig into the lies of the most powerful people on the planet, and is strong enough to fight back when these fallen heroes discover who's digging. She can, if only for a moment, light up the darkest nights. In DC's new Jenny Sparks, Jenny is the Spirit of the 20th Century, resurrected for the 21st.

Kicking off the action in Jenny Sparks #1, what could four strangers have to do with the fate of the world? Find out as Captain Atom goes rogue, threatening to destroy the planet he once swore to protect. It may take the most unconventional hero of them all to stop him…Jenny Sparks, the one woman tasked with keeping all the heroes in line, no matter the cost. With a snap of her fingers, she's entered the fray and won't quit until the job is done!

Keep scrolling for the first look at Jenny Sparks #1.