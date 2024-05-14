Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include X-Men '97, Revival, and Spider-Woman

Let's just start with the obvious: X-Men '97 has been killing it, and that latest episode has everybody on the edge of their seats! Spoiler warning for those who haven't seen it, as the top 3 books this week relate directly to that episode. There is also another book that has spiked thanks to the show; there are no spoilers for that one! In other Marvel news, books related to Deadpool and Wolverine are starting to heat up again, and so is a recent surprise variant! Spider-Woman is back, and a red band ratio cover also adds to Marvel's takeover. Two indy books also make the top ten, thanks to recent announcements of their future in cinema and television!

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 05/13/24

#10: Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1 – Gabriele Dell'Otto – Surprise (1 Per Store): Deadpool and Wolverine are two of the most popular characters in comics right now. Their movie is just around the corner and is one of the most highly anticipated MCU films in quite some time. This book has a ton of stuff going for it. It is a key introducing a new villain and a new Wade Wilson variant. It also has an amazing cover illustrated by popular artist Gabriele Dell'Otto. On top of all that, this book is a secret variant, given to retailers as a surprise and limited to 1-per-store. The way to identify this book from the regular covers is the lettering. The book's title is colored in bronze/orange for the surprise variant, versus the red "Deadpool" lettering in the regular variant. Fans of these characters have been chasing this limited variant, buying over 27 copies throughout this past week. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27.

#9: Spider-Woman #7 | MARVEL | 2024: Last week, three of the variants for this book made the top ten! Todd Nuack's cover was reigning supreme, but this week, we see Yu's cover holding strong while the other variants have fallen off our top ten. This book was so popular when it debuted it was already earmarked for a 2nd printing, which is sure to sell out just as quickly. In the meantime, fans are still chasing down the first appearance of The Assembly and this amazing Yu cover! We tracked 26 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 34%, with a high sale of $31 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12.

#8: X-Men '97 #1 | MARVEL | 2024: This book was going to be popular; there was no doubt about it. The animated X-Men '97 series has been wildly popular, and those fans had their eyes on this book when it launched. It has laid dormant for a month, but as we approach the grand finale of the series, fans are looking to pick up a copy of this book once more! We're all at the edge of our seats as the series comes to a close, and buying this book might just soften the blow of events to come! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18.

#7: Blood Hunt: Red Band Edition #1 – Leinil Francis Yu – Crime SuspenStories #22 Homage | MARVEL | 2024: This book has been on a wild ride, to say the least. When it debuted, it quickly soared in price, hitting $200 by the end of the first week. This past week, the hunt continues as collectors are still picking up tons of copies of this book despite the price hike in FMV. It seems that, for now, fans aren't holding any reservations about dropping huge amounts of cash on this Redband Marvel event! We tracked it at a high sale of $600 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $208.

#6: Revival #1 | IMAGE | 2012: Revival joins the speculation books this week with SyFy recently announcing that they are adapting the series into a TV series. The series is expected to launch sometime in 2025. If you haven't heard of this series, it is a story about the reanimated dead. No, not another zombie story! Instead, the "revived" is about the dead coming back to life in their original state. The story plays out like a crime thriller when a sudden murder causes everyone to be a suspect. If this is your type of story, this show is for you! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of 19.

#5: Avengelyne #1 | Maximum Press | 1995: Avengelyne is the next book on the speculation list! Back in April, it was announced that Olivia Wilde would be directing an adaptation of the series produced by the British-American media company LuckyChap. Interestingly, Margot Robbie is one of the co-founders of this production company, which is focused on producing quality female-focused film and television productions. Needless to say, the project has a lot of star power behind it, and the hype is prevalent! We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.

#4: The New Mutants #98 | MARVEL | 1991: As we mentioned a few months ago, the closer we get to the debut of Deadpool & Wolverine, the more sales we are going to see. This book is ramping up again, generating tons of heat as we get closer to the release date of the highly anticipated MCU film! There's really not much else to say other than, "Have you already secured your first appearance of the merc-with-a-mouth?" We tracked it at a high sale of $1175 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $352.

#3: Wolverine #75 | MARVEL | 1993: **HUGE SPOILER ALERT for X-Men' 97!** After the events in the last episode, Wolverine's future is uncertain. If they follow the events of the source material, we might see a very different, more feral version of Logan. However, this show has been full of twists and turns, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. One thing is certain: Wolverine will debut his bone claws for the first time in the animated series! We tracked it at a high sale of $95 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

#2: X-Men #25 | MARVEL | 1993: **HUGE SPOILER ALERT for X-Men '97!** There's no way to talk about this book without spoiling the latest episode. It is nearly an exact replica of poor Wolverine's tragic event. In the culmination of the episode, we see Magneto reach the end of his patience with Wolverine. He does the unthinkable and rips the adamantium straight from Wolverine's bones. The episode ends with a still image of the event, leaving us all in shock and collectors chasing the book where this first took place. We tracked it at a high sale of $115 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $22.

#1: X-Men #53 | MARVEL | 1996: **HUGE SPOILER ALERT for X-Men '97!** This past episode of X-Men '97 was mind-blowing and surprising. It was brutal and chilling, ripped directly from the pages of the comics. All books related to this event have received a bump in interest and price. Many believe that Prof Xavier will respond to Magneto's horrific act in the same way it was done in the comic books. If so, this response will result in the birth of the titanic villain, Onslaught. We'll know if the story stays true to the source material this week, but in the meantime, Onslaught has taken over the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $128 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9.