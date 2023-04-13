DC Reveals New Look at Knight Terrors Event

The DC Universe is set to get a lot spookier this summer with Knight Terrors, a new event that will be impacting many of the publisher's arsenal of characters. Originally announced earlier this spring, Knight Terrors will not only span a four-issue main series, but a string of one-shots, each of which explore the worst nightmares of DC's heroes and villains. On Thursday, DC provided the newest look at what that will entail, announcing a string of villain-themed one-shots tying into Knight Terrors. These will include Knight Terrors: The Joker #1 from Matthew Rosenberg and Stefano Raffaele, Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1 from G. Willow Wilson and Atagun Ilhan, Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1 from Tini Howard and Leila Leiz, Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1 from Tini Howard, Hayden Sherman, Leah Williams, and Ben Templesmith, Knight Terrors: Black Adam #1 from Jeremy Huan, Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1 from Tim Seeley and Acky Bright, and Knight Terrors: Punchline #1 from Danny Lore and Lucas Meyer.

The event will begin with Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 from Joshua Williamson (Superman) and Howard Porter (The Flash). When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia, who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero—Deadman!

Knight Terrors will be a four issue miniseries written by Williamson with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli (The Joker), Stefano Nesi and Caspar Wijngaard (Home Sick Pilots), in which Boston Brand—a.k.a. Deadman—serves as the supernatural tour guide! Following the events of Knight Terrors: First Blood #1, everyone in the world is trapped inside their nightmares, and Batman and Deadman are trying to figure out who Insomnia really is…and why he wants revenge on the heroes of the DC Universe! Knight Terrors #1 is available at comics shops on July 11 with variant covers by Francesco Mattina and Alex Maleev, a 1:25 variant by Evan "Doc" Shaner, a 1:50 by Alex Maleev, a 1:100 by Ivan Reis, and a Darkest Hour cover by Reis.

In Knight Terrors #2, Wesley Dodds, the Sandman, teams up with Batman and Deadman to uncover one of his oldest cases, which haunted him until the day he died. The trio are pointed in the direction of the Nightmare Stone, but Insomnia has unleashed his army, the Sleepless Knights, to hunt them down. Knight Terrors #2 will feature a cover by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Mahmud Asrar, a 1:25 variant by Jeff Spokes, a 1:50 by Ivan Reis, and a 1:100 by Asrar. Reis is also providing a Darkest Hour variant.

Keep scrolling to check out the latest look at Knight Terrors, as well as the first looks and info for the super-villain tie-in one-shots, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!