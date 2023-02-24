DC Announces Knight Terrors Event

The DC Universe is about to get a lot more terrifying. On Thursday, during the ComicsPRO convention, DC officially announced Knight Terrors, a new event that will be impacting the publisher's books later this summer. The main miniseries, which formally kicks off in July, will be written by Joshua Williamson, with art by Howard Porter, Guillem March, and more. Multiple additional two-issue miniseries from currently-unknown creative teams will be announced at a later date, and will each feature a DC Super Hero or Super-Villain confronting their worst nightmares in a "Nightmare Realm." The Superheroes better be careful, as whatever happens to them in the Nightmare Realm will also be reflected in the Waking World.

In Knight Terrors, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies at the Hall of Justice. Their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, into a realm of nightmares . The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero, Deadman.

"I love horror comics, and it's been a blast bringing the energy to Dawn of DC. Knight Terrors showcases the horror side of our heroes as a brand-new villain confronts them with their worst nightmares," Williamson said in a statement. "It's a fun and horrific event that brings together all of the heroes and villains of DC, along with some surprises!"

To kick off Knight Terrors, DC will be releasing a Dawn of DC Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day Special Edition on May 6th. After a long night of crime-fighting with his father, Batman, Damian Wayne sleeps. But horrors invade his teenage dreams. Damian has seen a lot, but there is something different about this nightmare. On that book, Williamson and Porter will be joined by legendary artist Chris Bachalo, who will be returning to DC for the first time in over 20 years.

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Knight Terrors, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!