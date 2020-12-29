DC Reveals Wonder Woman's New Golden Form

✖

Wonder Woman has been the central figure through much of Dark Nights: Death Metal, and that isn't changing as we head into the finale. While we still have to wait a tad longer for Death Metal #7, we got a glimpse of the final battle between Wonder Woman and the Batman Who Laughs (now in his godlike form) in today's Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last 52: War of the Multiverses #1, and it gives us a much better look and full reveal of Wonder Woman's new golden armor. This was actually revealed at the very end of Death Metal #6, but this new issue gives us a much better look at the new look for the hero, which you can see below.

Wonder Woman got her new look thanks to her actions in Death Metal #6, where she went to the Forge with Lobo to create the machine that would turn the tide against the Batman Who Laughs. Despite the stealing of the journal with the design, she figured out that it was her Golden Lasso that held the key, and once that combined with the Forge she shot through the Earth and emerged in this new golden form.

As you can see, it's actually the same costume from before, but it's completely golden, though that's not the only change. Her hair also goes from black to gold, and Diana is actually golden as well, not just her armor. She's also pretty much a giant now, standing toe to toe with Batman Who Laughs' as both of them loom large over the battlefield, giving the heroes their best shot at taking him down.

(Photo: DC)

You can check out the spoiler page in the image above and you can find the official description for Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last 52: War of the Multiverses #1 below.

"What would it take to get every being left in the Multiverse to side together in the ultimate, final showdown? Total decimation and the complete undoing of all existence? The Batman Who Laughs has made his final move, bringing the most horrifying opposition to the battleground, and now every hero and villain left alive will stand and fight together. This epic battle book details every side of the last war across the Multiverse-Wonder Woman leading the heroes, Superman leading the villains, and Batman leading the dead-everyone has to play their part. Everyone and everything is at stake…so join here for the last of the DCU as we know it!"

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last 52: War of the Multiverses #1 is in comic stores now.