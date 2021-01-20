DCeased: Dead Planet Features a Wonderful Hero Reunion

✖

DC's Elseworlds stories have put fans through the emotional ringer, bringing alternate but incredibly resonant takes on the characters that fans know and love. The DCeased series, which has been published by DC for the past couple years, has definitely been no exception, pitting the universe's heroes and villains against an undead threat. With DCeased: Dead Planet, the final issue of which debuted this week, the battle against the Anti-Life Virus appeared to come to a head -- and it reversed one of the series' most controversial deaths in the process. Spoilers for DCeased: Dead Planet #7 from Tom Taylor, Trevor Hairsine, Gigi Baldassini, Stefano Gaudiano, Rain Beredo, and Saida Temofonte below! Only look if you want to know!

After the remaining heroes discovered a cure for the Anti-Life Virus, Superman and The Flash worked at superspeed to administer it as far as they could. That was slightly complicated by the immediate threats that the heroes had to deal with, including the new Justice League fighting off an army of Amazo robots, and John Constantine and the Justice League Dark fighting against Trigon.

Ultimately, the heroes got the upper hand in the fight that ensued, and they were given an opportunity to spread the cure worldwide, and to reunite with loved ones that had previously died at the hands of the virus. The final page showcased the extent of that in a pretty heartwarming way, with Oliver Queen/Green Arrow returning back to life. Oliver quickly reunited with Dinah Lance/Green Lantern, who assured that she'd promised him he would be brought back -- and that they would bring everyone back as well. The pair then shared a kiss, as the other heroes looked on.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

While the moment is brief, it's definitely a poignant one, especially after Oliver's tragic and bloody death in the events of DCeased: Dead Planet #1. It also reunites one of the longest-running superhero couples in DC's overall arsenal, as Oliver and Dinah's dynamic has endured in countless storylines in comics, animation, and video games since the 1970s.

