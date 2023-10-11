DC's J.M. DeMatteis Reveals Meeting With James Gunn, DC "Is In Great Hands"

DeMatteis says he is not directly involved with upcoming DC Universe projects, but is excited to see what Gunn and company do with Creature Commandos.

Legendary comics writer J.M. DeMatteis, best known for his work on Spider-Man and Justice League International but also, importantly, the co-creator of the Creature Commandos at DC, confirmed on social media that he had recently met with James Gunn. Gunn, who is in charge of DC's film, TV, and video games for the foreseeable future, is developing an animated project based on Creature Commandos, and reportedly met with DeMatteis -- himself an animation veteran -- to talk about progress. Both Gunn and DeMatteis characterized the meeting as a positive experience, with DeMatteis saying on social media that he thinks DC is "in great hands" under Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership.

The revelation came after James Gunn posted to Threads that he had met with DeMatteis. After a fan asked DeMatteis for his take, the writer tweeted, "James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things...but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators."

Gunn is a self-professed fan of Justice League International, an '80s and '90s run scripted by DeMatteis along with his frequent collaborators Keith Giffen on plots and Kevin Maguire on pencils. That run, which starred Guy Gardner and Booster Gold, and had a "workplace comedy" vibe that differentiated it from other superhero books, feels like such a perfect fit for James Gunn's sensibilities that we suggested he should make that movie over a year ago.

Gunn's DC Universe, which spans film, TV, animation, and video games, will kick off in earnest with Superman: Legacy, but before that happens, there will be a less ostentatious opening in the form of Creature Commandos, an animated series with ties to Gunn's The Suicide Squad and based on a concept that originated with DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in 1980.

The series will center on a team led by Rick Flag's father, and including Nina Mazursky, Dr. Phosphorus, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, G.I. Robot, and Weasel. It seems as though it will give background as to how Weasel came to be in the possession of Amanda Waller at the start of The Suicide Squad.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."