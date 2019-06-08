Moonshadow Preview Showcases Early Concept Work in New Definitive Edition

Moonshadow, the classic comic written by J.M. DeMatteis with art from Jon J. Muth, George Pratt, and Kent Williams, is back once again a new definitive, hardcover edition at Dark Horse Comics this month. Initially published in the late ’80s under Marvel Comics’ Epic imprint, this latest edition of the cover—notably referred to as America’s first fully painted graphic novel—includes all-new pages of early concept work.

Here’s how Dark Horse describes the new definitive edition of Moonshadow:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A romantic, unreliable narrator leads us through his interplanetary coming-of-age story, as an older Moonshadow recounts his strange mixed-species birth in outer space, his escape from a deep-space zoo, and his struggles to survive in a war-torn universe.”

The hardcover book, which runs for 512 pages in this edition, will sell for $29.99 when it releases on June 12th.

Continue reading to check out a preview of Dark Horse’s version of Moonshadow, including several pages of early concept work that appears at the end of this edition. Let us know what you think in the comments!

Page 15

Page 16

Page 17

Page 18

Page 19

Page 20

Page 479

Page 480

Page 481

Page 482

Page 483

Page 484

Page 485

Page 486

Page 487

Page 488