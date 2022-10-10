Marvel's New Avengers Preview Reveals Doctor Doom Wielding Thor's Hammer

Is Doctor Doom back on the side of the Avengers? This is the question raised in a preview of All-Out Avengers #2. The new series from writer Derek Landy and artist Greg Land is unique among Marvel's Avengers output, as there is no setup for each issue. Readers jump into the story blind and smack-dab in the middle of the action. It makes for a rapid-fire experience of not knowing what to expect, but should be great for readers who want less story and more action in their comics. The next installment of All-Out Avengers features Doctor Doom fighting alongside the Avengers, all while wielding Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir.

The All-Out Avengers roster for Issue #2 features She-Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Man, Blade, Captain America, Thor, and Captain Marvel. The very first page of the preview shows Doctor Doom delivering the classic "Avengers Assemble!" line while leading the heroes into battle against a darker version of himself. Both characters believe they are the one, true Victor Von Doom, but the one fighting Earth's Mightiest Heroes appears to be juiced up on dark, mystical energy. The heroic Doctor Doom has Thor's hammer and Cap's shield, but even those aren't enough to give him the upper hand. The Avengers and Doctor Doom eventually teleport away, with an ominous message of "The end is coming." capping off the preview.

"It's been daunting...! I've written exactly one team book before this — the Black Order miniseries — where I barely knew what the hell I was doing, so I'm at least entering into this one with a bit of experience behind me," Derek Landy told ComicBook.com about writing a team book. "That said, everything since then has been focused on only two characters at a time, which allows for as much plot as you need and as many small character moments as you want (within reason). But to suddenly go from writing about the Captain America/Iron Man partnership to the whole of the Avengers is quite a leap to make, and gives me a whole new level of respect for the writers who do this and do it so well. I'm very fortunate in that the very idea behind the series allows me to pick and choose who exactly is on the roster every issue, so I haven't yet been overwhelmed by the choice on offer."

The solicitation and preview for All-Out Avengers #2 are below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 12th.