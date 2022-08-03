Derek Landy Dials Up an Action-Packed Adventure in All-Out Avengers (Exclusive)

Marvel Comics is known for publishing various Avengers titles, but none quite like All-Out Avengers. The upcoming new series from writer Derek Landy (Captain America/Iron Man) and artist Greg Land (Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads) dials up the action, dropping readers directly into the chaos from the very first page. All-Out Avengers is slated to be an intense rollercoaster ride from beginning to the end of every issue, which is a slight detour from Landy's previous works on The Black Order, Falcon & Winter Soldier, and Captain America/Iron Man. ComicBook.com spoke to Derek Landy to learn how writing All-Out Avengers has been different from his past Marvel projects, how the book's concept came about, what threats the team will face, incorporating villains like Doctor Doom, and more. We can also exclusively reveal four pages from All-Out Avengers #1 out September 7th, a page from All-Out Avengers #2 on sale October 12th, and the cover and solicit for November's All-Out Avengers #3.

Writing Earth's Mightiest Heroes ComicBook.com: You've written individual Avengers like Captain America, Iron Man, Falcon, and Winter Soldier before, but how different is it to work with an entire team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes? Derek Landy: It's been daunting...! I've written exactly one team book before this — the Black Order miniseries — where I barely knew what the hell I was doing, so I'm at least entering into this one with a bit of experience behind me. That said, everything since then has been focused on only two characters at a time, which allows for as much plot as you need and as many small character moments as you want (within reason). But to suddenly go from writing about the Captain America/Iron Man partnership to the whole of the Avengers is quite a leap to make, and gives me a whole new level of respect for the writers who do this and do it so well. I'm very fortunate in that the very idea behind the series allows me to pick and choose who exactly is on the roster every issue, so I haven't yet been overwhelmed by the choice on offer. prevnext

Origin of Series This is a very unique series since it drops the reader directly into the action starting from the very first page. How did the idea to make this an all-action series come about? Marvel editor Tom Brevoort approached me with the core idea. He wanted to replicate the experience that comic readers of a certain age all share — those occasions when you wandered into a newsagent (here in Ireland) or a drugstore (over there in the States) and you picked up whatever comic you found on the rack. I snagged random issues of X-Men or Hulk or Spider-Man, always seeming to come in right in the middle of an ongoing story with no idea how it started. In fact, it's only now, with collections and omnibus editions and Marvel Unlimited, that I've been able to find out how so many stories from my childhood began and ended! So that's the feeling we're trying to capture with All-Out Avengers, where each issue plunges the reader into the middle of the action. The challenge, then, is to have each issue work in and of itself, without a flashback to the "first" part of the story that doesn't actually exist. It's practically an existential crisis of a comic book. All are welcome. prevnext

Avengers Threats What can you tell us about the threat the Avengers are facing in the first issue? When Tom approached with the idea, he told me I had free rein. This series is in regular Marvel continuity so the main Avengers team is what I'm working with mostly, but I'm allowed to pretty much feature anyone who's ever been an Avenger — which is practically everyone at this stage. So what do I do when I'm handed absolute freedom? What classic Marvel stories or characters or situations or events do I call back to in the very first issue? My own, of course! Oh yes, I call back to the classic miniseries Black Order: Warlords of Thanos, dealing with some of the repercussions from that senses-shattering adventure! And also we have Evil-Captain Marvel fighting Thor. So, y'know... art. prevnext

Villains to Expect The trailer for All-Out Avengers features Doctor Doom wielding Mjolnir and Cap's shield. Are there any other recognizable villains that fans should look out for in future issues? What I'm trying to do with this series is not be so respectful of what other people are doing in their series. I come from the world of books, where I own all my characters and I can do whatever I want with them. But when you write for Marvel, you're playing in the sandpit with a bunch of others, and I'm too damn polite to just grab someone else's toy and play with it for a while. The toys I've managed to play with, so far, have been two of the classics: Doctor Doom and the Red Skull. We are going to see a few more familiar faces as we go on, though, including a pretty major bad guy that I didn't think Marvel would let me include in such a big way. See, the key to figuring out the series, for me, was finding that overarching thread, the thing that connects all of these seemingly unconnected stories. When I found it, when I realized what was happening, there this villain was, standing there in the shadows. Waiting. prevnext

