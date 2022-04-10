Marvel Announces All-Out Avengers Series

After teasing a new Avengers series at the end of the week, Marvel Comics has officially announced the details for All-Out Avengers. The debuting series will be slightly different from your typical Marvel fare, with the title kicking off mid-mission. Bring the action-packed series to life is the creative team of writer Derek Landy, artist Greg Land, inker Jay Leisten, and colorist Frank D’Armata. All-Out Avengers was officially announced Sunday afternoon at the Pint O’ C.B. Panel at Fan Expo Philadelphia.

All-Out Avengers appears to be in the same vein as Non-Stop Spider-Man by Joe Kelly, Dale Eaglesham, Gerardo Sandoval, and Chris Bachalo. Kelly previously described the series as “relentless action, epic storytelling, mind-melting art, and relevant themes, all grounded by the heart and soul of one of my all-time favorite characters, Spider-Man.”

Teaser art and the cover for All-Out Avengers #1 by Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D’Armata gives a look at the heroes who will be featured, which includes Captain America, She-Hulk, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Spider-Woman. Land, Leisten, and D’Armata have worked on several Marvel series over the last few years that travel back to the publisher’s past to tell in-continuity stories. Most of those books have come alongside writer Peter David, such as Symbiote Spider-Man, Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality, Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black, and Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads.

The series joins the Avengers line of titles, which grows this summer with the addition of Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. The recently-announced giant-sized one-shot will look to reveal the secret origin of Thor and his connection to the Phoenix Force, as well as revealing new details on the prehistoric version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. consists of the Marvel Universe legacy heroes. Along with Thor’s father Odin, we have the Phoenix, Black Panther, Iron Fist, Ghost Rider, Agamotto, and Starbrand.

“The Prehistoric Avengers have been an important key to my Avengers run since the very beginning,” Aaron explained. “They are the earliest versions of some of the earth’s most powerful legacy characters. They’re the heroes who protect the Marvel Universe in its crib. And now we finally get to see them all in the spotlight in a huge way. In a story that shows how these prehistoric heroes shaped Marvel history in the most profound ways and that will also have big ramifications for the Avengers going forward.”

“When I first got the script for this, I was expecting a 30 page prehistoric smack down,” Walker added. “But Jason’s script was so much more than that and I’ve really had to work hard to do some of these scenes justice.”

Are you excited to check out All-Out Avengers #1 when it debuts in September? The creative team and release date can be found below.

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by GREG LAND

Inks by JAY LEISTEN

Colors by FRANK D’ARMATA

On Sale September 2022