Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Preview Pits David Tennant's Doctor Against the Daleks

David Tennant's Tenth Doctor will face off with the Daleks once again. Titan Comics today revealed its contribution to the upcoming multi-platform Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious event. Titan will publish two over-sized comic issues debuting on September 2nd that are available to pre-order now. Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 stars the Tenth Doctor and brings back the Doctor's archenemies, the Daleks.

Titan's Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 comic is part one of a two-part Tenth Doctor adventure that brings the Daleks to Titan Comics' Doctor Who publishing line for the first time. When the Doctor faces his ancient foes once again, it soon becomes clear that things aren't what they seem – time is all wrong, and something is coming that terrifies even the Daleks.

"Titan's comic story is quite unique, as it features the Tenth Doctor as seen in the recent Thirteenth Doctor comic series, so he's not reached his so-called victory over time yet," Jake Devine, editor of Titan's Doctor Who comics, says in a statement. "But what has been fun to explore is the Doctor getting a glimpse of what's to come and foreshadowing his own dark turn."

Time Lord Victorious #1 is written by Eisner-nominated Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Star Wars, Spider-Man) with art by Roberta Ingranata (Witchblade). Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 features five covers for fans to collect. There's an official Time Lord Victorious cover by artist Lee Binding; art covers by Andie Tong (TEKKEN), Priscilla Petraites (Rat Queens), and a Dalek metallic ink version by Hendry Prasetya (Green Lantern) and a Dalek blue line sketch cover.

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 is priced at $5.99 and is now available to pre-order globally from July's Diamond Previews catalog and digital storefront and online retailers. Keep reading to see a preview of the issue.