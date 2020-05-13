Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Crossover First Details Revealed

✖

In April, the BBC announced Time Lord Victorious, a new multimedia Doctor Who crossover event. The BBC has released new details on the first installments of the Time Lord Victorious story. Those installments take the form of two new Doctor Who novels. The Knight, the Fool, and the Dead by Steve Cole stars the Tenth Doctor. It releases in October. All Flesh is Grass by Una McCormack releases in December. It features the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth Doctors. The BBC says that Time Lord Victorious is set during "the Dark Times at the start of the universe." These three incarnations of the Doctor must travel across Space and Time to defend the universe from a terrible race.

These novels are only the start of the story. The BBC says that the Time Lord Victorious narrative will be spread across audio, novels, comics, vinyl, digital, immersive theater, escape rooms, and games. The event will run over the course of twelve weeks, with products releasing and events taking place from September until January 2021.

Both novels are available for pre-order. You can find more information below:

(Photo: BBC)

The Knight, the Fool, and the Dead

We live forever, barring accidents. Just like everyone else in the universe.

The Doctor travels back to the Dark Times, an era where life flourishes and death is barely known...

Then come the Kotturuh – creatures who spread through the cosmos dispensing mortality. They judge each and every species and decree its allotted time to live. For the first time, living things know the fear of ending. And they will go to any lengths to escape this grim new spectre, death.

The Doctor is an old hand at cheating death. Now, at last, he can stop it at source. He is coming for the Kotturuh, ready to change everything so that life wins from the start.

Not just the last of the Time Lords. The Time Lord Victorious.

(Photo: BBC)

All Flesh is Grass

Even a Time Lord can’t change the past.

A wasteland. A dead world… No, there is a biodome rising from the ashes. Here, life teems and flourishes, with strange, lush plants and many-winged insects with bright carapaces – and one solitary sentient creature, who spends its days talking to the insects and tending this lonely garden. This is Inyit, the Last of the Kotturuh.

In All Flesh is Grass we are transported back to The Dark Times. The Tenth Doctor has sworn to stop the Kotturuh, ending death and bringing life to the universe. But his plan is unravelling – instead of bringing life, nothing has changed and all around him people are dying. Death is everywhere. Now he must confront his former selves – one in league with their greatest nemesis and the other manning a ship of the undead…

