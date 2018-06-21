‘Dragon Ball Super’ Goes Big With Freeza vs. Kale Fight

The Dragon Ball Super manga continues to unveil its own version of the “Tournament of Power” story arc – and it comes with some big changes from what we saw in the anime. In the latest issue, we get a much different version of Universe 6 Saiyan Kale’s Legendary Super Saiyan power-up, as the female Saiyan warrior is pitted against none other than Golden Freeza!

@GovetaXV won’t be the only fan who’s hyped to see this battle unfold. Kale, Caulifla, and their Potara fusion form of “Kefla” became pivotal figures in the Tournament of Power anime arc, with some fans loving the introduction of the female Saiyans, while others saw them as more of a gimmick. Either way, this version of Legendary Super Saiyan Kale from the manga should once again be enough to get fans buzzing!

In the anime, it’s Caulifla who is obsessed with taking down Goku and achieving SSJ3 form, and Kale goes Legendary Super Saiyan several times in order to help her comrade Caulifla achieve the goal of greater power, and Universe 6’s victory. At first, Kale’s LSSJ form was uncontrollable and threatened her team as much as her foes; later on, Kale manages to transform into LSSJ and still maintain control of the form, which impresses both Caulifla, and Goku and Vegeta.

What’s funny is that in the anime, Caulifla tries to start a fight with Freeza, after the evil emperor knocks Universe 6’s male Saiyan leader, Cabba, out of the tournament. However, in the anime, Goku intervenes, facing both Kale and Caulifla by himself; in the manga, we get to see Legendary Super Saiyan unleashed against Golden Freeza, with some interesting results.

Fans are already in debate about what the manga seems to reveal – which is that Kale’s LSSJ form is more powerful than even Golden Freeza. However, in the Dragon Ball Super anime, Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue form was enough to defeat Golden Freeza, and while we didn’t get a direct comparison of SSB to Kale’s LSSJ form in the anime, Goku does need to break out Super Saiyan God at one point, in order to defend against the combined attack of both Caulifla and Kale. It stands to reason, then, that a more focused and controlled LSSJ Kale could stand toe-to-toe with Golden Freeza.

What we do see is that Kale’s LSSJ is enough to give Golden Freeza and SSB Goku a challenge, and poor Goku seems to get it from both sides. Of course, Freeza’s timely kick may be what saves Goku from having his head knocked off by a Berserker Super Saiyan.

