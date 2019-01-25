‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Moro’s Full Power

Dragon Ball Super has started an exciting new arc over on the manga side, and with it we’ve gotten a fearsome new villain, who may be the most dangerous foe that Goku and Vegeta have faced yet!

In the latest issue, “Planet-Eater Moro” and his cohort are speeding toward the hidden location of New Namek, where Moro can sense the life energy of the Namekians. The evil sorcerer’s accomplice knows what kind of wish-granting power the Namekian Dragon Balls have, and Moro intends to use at least one of those three wishes for his own nefarious ends.

When Moro gets to New Namek, he finds that Goku and Vegeta have arrived there ahead of him, and are not going to let him take the Dragon Balls without a fight. A fight is what of course ensues, with Vegeta going at the ancient Moro head-on. However, Moro revels several levels of power that could prove to be more than our Saiyan heroes can handle!

As Vegeta quickly learns, Moro is much more than the feeble old goat he appears to be. Even after ten million years in a Galactic Patrol prison, Moro is so fast and agile that Vegeta can’t even land a blow on him in his base and Super Saiyan forms. As Vegeta powers up to Super Saiyan God and finally begins tagging Moro, the villain discards his robes to reveal a long and limber body with taut physique. If that true form reveal wasn’t enough, Moro teases Vegeta with an ominous warning: he has much more power to reveal.

That power seems to be coming in the form of magic. As the prelude to the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc” revealed, Moro was a cosmic-level threat ten million years ago, due to the intense power of his magic, which he fed by absorbing the life forces of planets and their inhabitants. It took Supreme Kai ruler Daikaioh sacrificing most of his godly ki to seal Moro’s magic away back then, but that left Daikaioh de-powered, meaning he’s not an option to solve the problem again – even if the Galactic Patrol can separate Daikaioh and Majin Buu from their longtime fusion.

The implication that’s been building is that Goku and Vegeta may have to sacrifice their Super Saiyan God powers to do what Daikaioh once did for the universe. But first, we have a sneaking suspicion that we’re going to see the full might of Moro’s life-absorbing abilities and subsequent evil magic in effect!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.