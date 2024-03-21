DSTLRY Reveals Stunning Covers for Jamie McKelvie's One For Sorrow (Exclusive)

Jamie McKelvie is back with a new gothic thriller from DSTLRY titled One For Sorrow, and we've got your exclusive first look at three gorgeous new covers launching with the series debut. McKelvie (The Wicked + The Divine, Captain Carter, Catwoman: One Bad Day, Young Avengers) is handling writing and art duties on the series, which will be his first solo creator-owned project in over a decade, and he's also crafted two covers for the series launch. The first issue of One For Sorrow will also feature three stunning incentive covers from an all-star team that includes Tula Lotay, Becky Cloonan, and Junko Mizuno, and you can check out all three covers and McKelvie's covers on the next slide.

"DSTLRY has given me the perfect environment to create ONE FOR SORROW," shares McKelvie. "This series is an opportunity to not only explore themes of darkness and redemption, but also to challenge myself artistically as the sole creator on this project."

"Jamie McKelvie's return to solo creator-owned work is a testament to DSTLRY's dedication to fostering creative innovation," Chip Mosher and David Steinberger, co-founders of DSTLRY, say in a joint statement. "ONE FOR SORROW showcases the magic that happens when creators are given the freedom to pursue their artistic visions, resulting in truly unique and captivating stories." You can find the official description for One For Sorrow below.

"London, 1900. The capital hums with the energy of the new era, but something darker lurks beneath the surface. A monstrous figure stalks the city's criminal underworld at night, leaving a trail of bloody corpses in its wake. The only clue that a baffled police force has to work with is the black and white feather left on each corpse, leading the press to dub the killer the Magpie. Is the Magpie killing at random, or is there a pattern that no one else can see? Three individuals, strangers to each other, might together have the answer."

One For Sorrow will land in comic stores and www.dstlry.co in June.

Are you excited for One For Sorrow?