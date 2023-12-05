DSTLRY's Erotic Folk Horror Somna Reveals Issue #2 Covers (Exclusive)

A group of seductive covers highlights the coming release of Somna #2 by the creative team of Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay. DSTLRY is a new digital and print publisher on the scene that launched earlier in the year from former comiXology veterans David Steinberger and Chip Mosher. It boasts an impressive list of founding creators, with the likes of Cloonan (Wonder Woman, Batgirls) and Lotay (Barnstormers), Scott Snyder (Batman, Wytches), James Tynion IV (Something Is Killing the Children), Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika, Mercy), and many more. Cloonan and Lotay are collaborating on Somna, a new erotic folk-horror series, and we have an exclusive look at covers for the second issue.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the covers for Somna #2 by Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay. Written, drawn, and colored by Eisner Award-winning creators Tula Lotay (Barnstormers) and Becky Cloonan (By Chance or Providence, Wonder Woman), the series is a dark and sexy period thriller that spins out of the duo's 11-page story "What Blighted Flame Burns in Thee?" from DSTLRY's debut release The Devil's Cut.

The artist credits for the Somna #2 covers are below:

Cover A – Tula Lotay – Open Order

Cover B – Becky Cloonan – Open Order

Cover C – Emily Carroll – 1:10 Incentive

Cover D – Julian Totino Tedesco – 1:25 Incentive

Cover E – Dani – 1:50 Incentive

Cover F – Christian Ward – FOC Reveal

Cover G – Tula Lotay – FOC Reveal / Bagged Erotic Cover

The description of the series reads, "Set amidst the terrifying backdrop of the witch hunts in a quiet 1600s English village, SOMNA follows one woman's escape from the confines of her puritanical world. Ingrid is unhappily married to Roland, the town's bailiff and chief witch hunter, who has embarked on a single-minded quest to purge the 'heretics' in their midst. After a prominent town leader is found murdered, accusations fly and no one is above reproach from Roland's deadly crusade. Ingrid has her suspicions about who the real murderer is, but even as she searches for the truth, she's pursued by a shadowy figure. Ingrid gravitates to the foreboding phantom in ways she can't resist; does this otherworldly seduction hold the key to the mystery? Or will he damn Ingrid's soul to the blackest circle of Hell?"

The covers for Somna #2 are below.