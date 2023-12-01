Elijah Wood's SpectreVision and Oni Press Team for Comics Imprint

SpectreVision, the production company co-founded by actor Elijah Woods, is collaborating with Oni Press on a new paranormal comics imprint. The new "pop-up" imprint, called High Strangeness, will be published by Oni Press, the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award-winning comic book company. The announcement comes in advance of L.A. Comic Con 2023, with an exclusive panel presentation set for Sunday, December 3rd at 12 p.m. PT in Room 304. Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah are co-founders of SpectreVision, the production company behind acclaimed feature films including Panos Cosmatos' Mandy, Ana Lily Amirpour's A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Adam Egypt Mortimer's Daniel Isn't Real, and many more.

Podcaster Jim Perry (Euphomet) is joining the project as a creative consultant. Perry will advise the team based on his extensive knowledge of anomalous phenomena. Producer and host of the critically acclaimed audio documentary podcast, Euphomet, Perry's thoughtful, humanistic approach to paranormal experience has earned him high status as a journalist and broadcaster.

The official description of High Strangeness reads, "Influenced by real, documented cases of paranormal phenomena dating back to the mid-20th century, HIGH STRANGENESS will surveil the liminal spaces where reality, hallucination, science and mythology give way to cosmic wonder and existential terror, bending perception far beyond the bounds of traditional science fiction and horror."

(Photo: Oni Press)

Elijah Woods speaks on comics collaboration with Oni Press

"Accounts from experiencers of the paranormal suggest a vast, interconnected narrative unfolding at the farthest reaches of human experience – from UFOs, to cryptid sightings, to patterns of synchronicities that point to an invisible architecture underlying our reality," said Daniel Noah, Co-Founder of SpectreVision. "As an experiencer myself, I know firsthand that the world of high strangeness can have profound implications. We're galvanized to explore this remarkable space with our partners at Oni."

"Comics feel uniquely suited to explore this wide-ranging spectrum of paranormal phenomena, utilizing the limitless possibilities of the medium to give shape to the often gaussian accounts of what cannot be explained through traditional means.," said Elijah Wood, Co-Founder of SpectreVision.

"Over the past decade, so many members of the Oni team and greater comics community have been inspired and influenced by SpectreVision's extraordinary body of work. Together, we share a mutual fascination with the extremities of human understanding – where aliens, poltergeists, demons, fairies, and other entities all seem to extend like fingers from a hidden hand," said Hunter Gorinson, President & Publisher of Oni Press. "Through the uniquely powerful lens of comic storytelling, we intend to tell an array of stories exploring these multiple manifestations, but rooted in the same common understanding: Reality is thin around the edges . . . and if we press hard enough in exactly the right places, it just might shatter."

SpectreVision founders Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah will join Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson and Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn to share more details on High Strangeness at this weekend's L.A. Comic Con.