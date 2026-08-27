Dynamite Reveals Bad News for Buffy Fans, But Don’t Panic Just Yet

One of the most anticipated books of this year is the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, which will not only relaunch everyone’s favorite slayer but also her on and off again boyfriend and vampire with a soul, Angel. Unfortunately, both series missed their initial release dates, and fans got worried this week when orders for both books were cancelled. Now Dynamite and writer Kelly Thompson have addressed the situation, and while there’s some bad news, fans shouldn’t panic just yet.

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After news of the cancelled orders with comic shops started making the rounds, Dynamite confirmed that orders for both Buffy #1 and Angel #1 are being cancelled, but both books are still on the way, and those debut issues will be even bigger at no extra cost. As for the reasoning behind the delay, Dynamite stated that Thompson’s story for both books evolved and became more ambitious, so it was necessary to step back and raise the page count to meet the story and put the best foot forward.

Thompson also addressed the reasoning for the cancellation process on X, writing, “Not cancelled — just delayed — which means they had to be re-solicited (and before you re-solicit you have to cancel it all…sigh) — I hope there will be some concrete news for you guys soon. It has all been very frustrating, but please bear with us. ❤️”

Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel Will Create A Powerful One-Two Punch

When ComicBook had the chance to speak with Thompson about Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, it was clear that she loves both shows and the Buffy franchise as a whole. It’s also clear from this decision that both Thompson and Dynamite don’t want to rush something out before it’s ready, so while it’s disappointing that we’ll have to wait a while longer for both books, the wait should be more than worth it when they finally make it to store shelves.

In an email addressing the situation, Dynamite’s Nick Barrucci wrote, “Writer Kelly Thompson’s story for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel evolved and became more ambitious, so we felt we needed to take a step back and up the page count to meet the story and deliver the best possible product for fans. Buffy #1 and Angel #1 will have significant story page increases from average issues — at no additional cost to readers or retailers. It’s important to Kelly and Dynamite that this is done right and not rushed, so we decided resoliciting both titles is the best way to fully convey these updates across the board.”

There’s no word yet on the new release date for Buffy and Angel, but hopefully we’ll have more details soon. When they do release, Buffy and Angel are going to be an impressive one-two punch for Dynamite, especially after the television reboot was abruptly cancelled. Now franchise fans have something to look forward to, and we can’t wait to see what the team has in store.