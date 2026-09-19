Dungeon Crawler Carl Getting Limited-Edition Comic at New York Comic Con (& It’s Free)

Dungeon Crawler Carl has become one of the most popular book series in the world, and now comic book fans can get their own version of Carl’s story for free. Written by Matt Dinniman, initially as a self-published endeavor before getting picked up by Ace Books in 2024, the series is a post-apocalyptic story about an alien race that kills countless people on Earth and then forces the survivors to fight in a game show broadcast to the rest of the universe. The main characters are Carl, a former Coast Guard veteran, and his ex-girlfriend’s cat, Princess Donut, and they have to fight through levels of the pre-designed dungeon in the hope of reaching a level where they can win their freedom.

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Variety reports that the grading company CGC and author Matt Dinniman will release a limited-edition Dungeon Crawler Carl comic book for free at the New York Comic Con (NYCC) next month.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Coming to New York Comic Con With a Free Comic

Image Courtesy of Vault Comics

A webcomic adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl was created and started releasing in July 2025. That first episode was also released as part of Free Comic Book Day 2026. The first volume of that webcomic series was published in May 2026. From October 8-11, CGC will offer a limited-edition Dungeon Crawler Carl #0 variant featuring newly commissioned artwork by The Mask and Aliens artist Doug Mahnke at its NYCC booth. Not only that, but both Dinniman and Mahnke will be there to sign the comic.

This comic book at NYCC is the webcomic story, and it adapts the story from the main novel series. Dinniman said he is unfamiliar with comics and this is a new experience for him. “Comics are still new to me, and it’s surreal to see all these awesome artists coming together to make badass art in the DCC universe,” Dinniman said. “Doug’s cover stands out, and I’m forever grateful an artist like that wants to work on something I created.”

Image Courtesy of Vault Comics

The CGC booth offers the NYCC’s official grading and authentication services, and anyone who submits eligible collectibles to them for grading at their booth will receive the exclusive Dungeon Crawler Carl variant for free. Of course, there is a catch because this really isn’t free. Getting a comic book graded costs money, so only those who partake in this service get the comic book. There is also a limitation of one per person, and it’s only while supplies last. Base grading starts at $30 for individual comics with a 1975 or newer release date, while high-value grading can be much more.

There is also a graphic novel from Vault Comics coming out in March 2027 after raising $2.6 million in a crowdfunding campaign.