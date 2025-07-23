Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel Return to Comics With All-Star Writer

San Diego Comic-Con is almost here, and Dynamite Entertainment is getting the festivities started in a truly grand way. Today, Dynamite has announced that in partnership with Disney’s 20th Television, beloved shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are returning to comics in two new series, kicking off a new era for the franchise. Dynamite actually provided the first look at the new Buffy in the cover below from superstar cover artist David Nakayama, but the biggest bombshell was the reveal of an all-star writer that will be handling both series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Helming both the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel series is superstar writer Kelly Thompson, who has been on an all-time run with books like Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey, G.I. Joe’s Scarlett, Black Cloak, It’s Jeff, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel. Now Thompson will tackle both Buffy and Angel in their own individual series, and having the chance to create in this iconic world marks a full circle moment for her.

“In my early days trying to figure out how to be a writer and what stories mattered to me and why — no heroine quite broke through for me like Buffy Summers,” Thompson said. “She was somehow everything my young geek heart had always wanted but hadn’t known to ask for. Something about that delicate alchemy of horror, fantasy, and comedy paired with a hero so pure of heart and yet flawed and relatable was… impossible to deny.”

“I fell deeply in love with Buffy, and following that, her whole world. Her ex-boyfriend is now a supernatural detective in Los Angeles you say? Inject it directly into my veins! But unlike a lot of other worlds I loved, the world of Buffy and Angel somehow never fell to the wayside. I could always come back to it and find something new, or something I’d missed, or something I needed. And I hope this new story we’re telling can do the same for old and new fans everywhere,” Thompson said.

Editor Nate Cosby added, “There was one name on my wish list of writers for Buffy: Kelly Thompson. There was one name on my wish list of writers for Angel: Kelly Thompson. Her passion for these characters is second-to-none. The interweaving story she’s crafted for both books is going to knock everyone’s socks off.”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer is truly one of the crown jewels of modern television, and comics fans know that she’s more than made her mark in this medium as well,” said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. “The genius mix of its small-town vibes with fantasy and horror, the seamless touches of humor, incredible strong female characters that we’ve been proud to always represent at Dynamite — it all works together for a perfect set of characters and framework for stories. Including Angel! Which we’re excited to contribute to and build for new and returning fans!”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer began as a 1992 film featuring Kristy Swanson as Buffy, but in 1997 the franchise was reborn as a new series for The WB, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Buffy role. The series would become a massive hit for its mix of humor and horror, and it would go on to spawn a spin-off series that moved the broody vampire with a soul Angel (played by David Boreanaz) to Los Angeles and a crew of his own. Angel would also run for multiple seasons, and the two shows would also cross over along the way.

Right now there aren’t any details on the rest of the creative team or when the Buffy and Angel books will release, but hopefully we’ll get more details soon. For now you can take a look at the cover to get a glimpse into what Dynamite is planning, and we can’t wait to see what this new era has planned for Buffy, Angel, and the entire Buffyverse crew.

Are you excited for Buffy’s new era? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!