Yellowjackets Star Teases What's to Come for Elijah Wood's Character in Season 2

The second season of Yellowjackets has finally given Misty a pal that can keep up with her wild antics. With the rest of the survivors caught up in their own issues, Misty has been spending even more time on the Bureau of Citizen Detectives boards, looking into crimes and trying to keep others off of Shauna's case. In this online community she meets a man named Walter, played by Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, and the two slowly form a bond. In the first two episodes, Walter hasn't been very involved, but that will change as the season goes on.

Walter is clearly interested in Misty on some level, writing her a letter and hoping to meet up to work on the case of Natalie's disappearance. According to Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci, their relationship will continue to evolve throughout the coming episodes.

"It's a really fun storyline," Ricci told EW in a recent interview. "Misty's been so desperate for a connection and a best friend, and she talks a big game about wanting to have a boyfriend and all that stuff. So it's interesting to see her reaction to someone who is interested in her, probably for the first time. I can't imagine this has happened to her before."

Jonathan Lisco, the co-creator and co-showrunner of Yellowjackets, also joined the conversation to address the dynamic between Misty and Walter. He teased that, while fans will certainly love watching them get to know one another, there's nothing in this show that can't spiral out of control at a moment's notice.

"They're basically trying to out-weird each other, and yet, you root for them. You really want them to find each other and be together, because where else in the world are each of them going to find a counterpart who gets them. But as fans know, that thing can go off the rails."

Misty has proven herself to be a wildly unpredictable character, and there's no telling exactly what Walter is capable or where he even comes from. This could lead to a lot of interesting scenarios as Yellowjackets Season 2 unfolds.