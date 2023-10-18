Daniel Radcliffe Reflects on Being Mistaken for Elijah Wood as a Kid

These days, there are lots of creative ways to interview actors ranging from making them eat hot wings to having them play with puppies. One fan-favorite approach to interviews is Vanity Fair's lie detector test. Recently, Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe spoke to the outlet while plugged into the machine, and talked about the rumors that he's playing Wolverine in the MCU. During the interview, Radcliffe also talked about the times he's been mistaken for Lord of the Rings star, Elijah Wood.

"No, [I don't get annoyed]," Radcliffe confirmed when asked about being mistaken for Wood. "I think it's very funny. I imagine he would get annoyed that people mistook him for me once, because I was a 12-year-old child when he was playing Frodo, and that would have been annoying."

When Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring were released in 2001, Radcliffe was 12 and Wood was 20.

"I think that me and Elijah Wood, the idea of us is the same. We are both short, pale, brown-haired actors with blue eyes. But we don't actually look that much alike when we're next to each other. But just like, conceptually, we are the same," Radcliffe added.

Radcliffe Talks To ComicBook.com About Wolverine:

During his Vanity Fair interview, Radcliffe confirmed he wasn't the one who started the Wolverine casting rumors. Last year, the actor told ComicBook.com that he couldn't see Marvel Studios casting him in the role that Hugh Jackman played for so many years.

"So many times, people come to me like, 'hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's pretty cool.' No, I don't know anything about it. Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!'" Radcliffe said. "But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

If Radcliffe does pop up in the MCU as Wolverine, it's most likely to happen in Deadpool 3. The upcoming threequel is being directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently unknown roles.

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3. Currently, the film is expected to be released on May 3, 2024.