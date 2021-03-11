Everyone is Tulip Preview Reveals How Difficult a Hollywood Journey Can Be (Exclusive)

While the glitz and glamor of Hollywood can be enticing, that world is often quite difficult to navigate, and while social media and technology have made that world more approachable than ever, they've also introduced their own challenges and hurdles, and it can all become overwhelming rather quickly. This is the world aspiring readers are introduced to in Dave Baker (Star Trek Voyager: Seven's Reckoning) and Nicole Goux's (Shadow of the Batgirl) new graphic novel Everyone is Tulip, and we've got an exclusive preview of 10 pages from the anticipated graphic novel starting on the next slide.

Everyone is Tulip follows a struggling actress named Becca, who is just trying to make it long enough to hit it big. When it happens though, she isn't exactly prepared for everything that comes with it, and what follows is an examination of someone coming to terms with that world and if all the rewards are worth it.

"This project is a deeply personal work for me. It's mined from experience, both personal and observed," Baker said. "Everyone Is Tulip is a narrative centered around compromise. It seems to be the singular constant in the existence of most artists. How to mitigate it, how to embrace it, and how to live with it."

"We are living in a world of rapidly shifting technology and ideas. Everyone Is Tulip is about navigating technology and social media as an artist and a human, and how that informs what you make," Goux said. "Dave and I started this book at a point when we were being asked to make compromises in our work with the offer of potential success and had to make serious decisions about what direction we wanted our careers to go. There is so much gray area surrounding the idea of pure art versus successful art, and every artist has to choose what they can live with. Everyone Is Tulip asks what you are willing to sacrifice to get what you want, what compromises are you willing to make, who are you willing to screw to make it happen, and also, what is the nature of art and theft in our ever-changing society."

You can find the official description for Everyone is Tulip below.

"Aspiring actress Becca has a dream of Hollywood fame and fortune, which seem to come true when she's hired for an experimental internet art project that goes viral. However, when her online persona becomes bigger than she could have imagined complications arise.

As her daily life grows ever more warped, thanks to a sudden army of faithful fans and hecklers, Becca begins to question if the struggle is worth the rewards. From her romantic endeavors to her self-understanding, every facet of Becca's life begins to shift and evolve. From the outside it looks like Becca is living the dream, but Is this weight of her breakthrough really going to be her undoing?"

Hit the next slide to check out our full 10-page preview, and you can read the full thing when Everyone is Tulip hits comic stores on June 16th and then all retailers on June 29th. Everyone is Tulip retails for $19.99.