Dark Horse Reveals New ‘Incredibles 2’ and ‘Minecraft’ Free Comic Book Day Offerings

Earlier in the week, Diamond Comic Distributors released their list of Gold Sponsor titles for next year’s Free Comic Book Day. Dark Horse Comics will be releasing a title featuring combined Stranger Things and Black Hammer stories, but the indie powerhouse is also taking part in the silver-level offerings.

Dark Horse has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the second book in their Free Comic Book stable, a title which will feature two tales based on Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2 and Minecraft.

According to the Milwaukie, Oregon-based publishing house, the Minecraft story will feature a heartless griefer that has run amok. Scribe Hope Larson and artist Meredith Gran will be the creative forces behind this collaborative effort with Mojang and Microsoft.

Hot off an astonishing box office run, the Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2 portion of the comic is set to follow Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl as they try to get out of the house for date night only to be stopped by somebody up to no good. Fans can expect Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack to make an appearance to try and save their parent’s date night! The creative team behind Incredibles 2 includes writer Cavan Scott, artists from Kawaii Creative Studio, colorist Dan Jackson, and the letterers from Comicraft.

The cover for the book can be found below.

When all is said and done, Free Comic Book Day 2019 will feature 51 titles from a plethora of publishers, both large and small. The annual event started in 2002 as an initiative by Diamond Comics Distributors and since then, the event has grown to be held in thousands of comic shops across the country. As we get closer to May, FreeComicBookDay.com will launch a locator that will include all participating shops. Be sure to check back in to see if you’re local comic shop will be one of the participating stores!

Free Comic Book Day 2019 will be held May 4, 2019 and you can read more about the annual at FreeComicBookDay.com.

Will you be picking up either of these all-ages books from your local comic shop next May? Let us know your thoughts on the cover in the comments below!