Free Comic Book Day 2019 Gold Sponsor Comic Books Announced

As expected, both of the big two publishers — Marvel and DC — are on the list along with most major independent publishers. Outside of the big two, other gold sponsors include Archie Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, IDW, Image, Titan, TOKYOPOP, Valiant, Vault, and VIZ Media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The quality of titles from publisher applicants made for some tough choices,” the release from Diamond read. “It’s a solid indicator that Free Comic Book Day is truly the greatest event to showcase the best and brightest titles you can find in comic book shops. We can’t wait to once again share the FCBD experience with fans and everyone who loves comic books.”

In total, 51 titles will be a part of the Free Comic Book Day 2019 festivities, which will be held Saturday, May 4th at local comic shops across the country. While the first dozen titles were announced earlier today, Diamond says fans can expect to see the remaining 39 titles revealed on Thursday, December 20th.

It should be noted that DC didn’t release a cover image for their comic as they’re promoting it as a “DC Comics Top Secret Gold Book.” Marvel also didn’t provide actual cover artwork, but they have revealed their FCBD offering will be an Avengers title.

Keep scrolling to see the covers for this year’s gold sponsor titles!

Archie Comics – “Riverdale: Season Three Special”

BOOM! Studios – “Welcome To The Whedonverse”

Dark Horse Comics – “Stranger Things & Black Hammer”

IDW Publishing – “TMNT: Casualty of War”

Image Comics – “Dead Class: Killer Set – FCBD”

Marvel Comics – “The Avengers”

Titan Comics – “Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor”

TOKYOPOP – “Disney Manga: Descendants – Dizzy’s New Fortune”

Valiant Entertainment – “Valiant: Bloodshot FCBD Special”

Vault Comics – “Interceptor #1”

VIZ Media – “Pokemon I Choose You! & Pokemon Adventures”