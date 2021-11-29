Funko Venom on Throne Deluxe Pop Hits Pre-Order As An Exclusive

This magnificent Venom on Throne Deluxe Funko Pop was inspired by the cover of Venom #35 from Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman – the 200th issue in the Venom series. It just might be the best Funko Pop in the entire Venom line. It also happens to be a Pop In a Box exclusive.

The Pop figure features King in Black on his throne with a sword. It even glows-in-the-dark! If you want to add it to your collection, pre-orders are live here at PIAB for $29.99 with a release date set for February 2022. When it sells out, you can grab one here on eBay. You can check out additional PIAB exclusive Funko Pops right here. The’ve been adding new exclusive Funko Pops and re-releasing old favorites in recent days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It all begins when the evil god of the symbiotes, Knull arrives on Earth the conquer the planet and plunge it into darkness. The villain proves his superiority by overwhelming the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and other Marvel heroes.

Meanwhile, Eddie and Venom are infused with the Enigma Force, transforming them into Captain Universe. This cosmic power-boost makes Eddie one of the most powerful beings in the universe and places him on par with Knull!

With the rest of the superheroes on the ropes, Venom faces the god of the abyss one-on-one and quickly proves that he’s the more powerful being. With his new powers, Venom rips Knull’s symbiote suit off and flies him into the sun. With Kunlls defeat, Venom is crowned the King in Black!”