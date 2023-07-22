Gang War: Marvel Announces Street-Level Event

Marvel's next big event is going to be a street-level affair. Shortly after Devil's Reign captivated comic readers everywhere, the House of Ideas is launching Gang Wars, an event that follows the criminal masterminds from all corners of New York City as they fight for control over the series. Marvel announced the story Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring some of the publisher's most prominent creator teams.

While there isn't a self-titled Gang War series, the event will take place in a few mini-series belonging to the characters involved in the event. Amongst those involved in the story include Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Luke Cage, Shang-Chi, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman.

"Spinning out of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s hit run of Amazing Spider-Man, GANG WAR will see a war erupt between the gang lords of New York City, causing chaos throughout the Big Apple. Villains are fighting villains. Criminals are fighting criminals," Marvel says of the series.

It adds, "Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative, the Owl, Shotgun, Diamondback, A.I.M., H.Y.D.R.A., and more battle with and against each other for NYC supremacy. For Peter Parker, "going on patrol" isn't enough.. and he declares his own war on super-crime. It's General Spidey at the helm, leading a group of heroes that includes fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman. Their goal: take down the super-gangs in under 48 hours. But what does Mayor Luke Cage and the city's strong anti-vigilante laws have to say about it? Will Jackpot gamble on getting involved? And is Shang-Chi a friend or foe? They better all figure it out before two classic villains make a game-changing return!"

The initial slate of Gang War stories will see release in November while the event itself takes place from December through March.