The Marvels Trailer Reveals Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg

The Marvels trailer is now out (watch it HERE) and it reveals some interesting new details about the Marvel Cinematic Universe on both the cosmic and earthbound side of things. In the case of the latter: one shot from The Marvels trailer reveals an interesting detail: namely that the Statue of Liberty from Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally finished and intact on Earth-199999.

When we last saw it (in Spider-Man: No Way Home) the Statue of Liberty was getting some major renovations. The statue was being restored to its original copper color, while a Captain America shield was being added to it. The project hit a major setback in "The Battle of Liberty Island," where Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and his older variant selves (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield) battled Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and his Sinister not-quite-six squad of variant villains. Lady Liberty took quite a few big hits in the battle, and the repair crews were left with quite a mess to sift through.

The look of the renovated Statue of Liberty in The Marvels trailer marks the passage of time between the events of the film and the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. That is to say: enough time for the Statue of Liberty restoration to have been completed.

Timing is of the utmost importance at this stage in the MCU. The Multiverse Saga has been a sprawling, disjointed storyline, that is increasingly hard to string together. Several different characters have breached the multiverse (Doctor Strange, Loki and Sophie, even Miles Morales in Sony's Spider-Verse movies), and the larger effect on both Earth and the cosmos has been hard to measure. Now The Marvels will be exploring how quantum entanglement figures into things – a heady scientific subject that seems like it inevitably has to link back to the big multiverse calamity coming in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Who Bought Avengers Tower?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The biggest question about Earth in the MCU right now is (once again) conspicuously side-stepped by The Marvels trailer and its shot of the NYC skyline. The MCU has been dodging the subject since Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017. At this point, it feels like either Marvel Studios didn't have a firm answer for that mystery, or that the planned answer couldn't be implemented in a timely fashion. Either way, it's getting kind of ridiculous.

What Is The Marvels About?

(Photo: Marvel)

This fall, The Marvels take flight. Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels will be released in theaters on November 10th.