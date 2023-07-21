Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Timeline Revealed

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 got its big showcase that fans had been looking forward to on Thursday with Insomniac Games sharing tons of new info about the game that's set to be released in October. Some of the details shared during Marvel's Spider-Man 2's San Diego Comic-Con panel also helped us establish a timeline for PlayStation's Spider-Man games to better understand where this game takes place and what kind of position the heroes are in after the first two games.

In case you missed it during the panel, Insomniac's senior art director Jacinda Chew shared some comments about the heroes' suits that established the timeline for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

"Our suit designs reflect where our heroes are," Chew said during the panel. "Like we said, they are about 9-10 months after the last game … they are more sophisticated."

The "last game," in this case, refers to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the spin-off spawned from the original Marvel's Spider-Man which followed the story of Miles Morales as he came into his own version of Spider-Man. For further context, it's estimated that Miles Morales takes place around one year after Marvel's Spider-Man, so we're looking at an approximate 2-year difference between the first game and its true sequel.

Senior Art Director Jacinda Chew talks about our heroes' new suits.



Accompanying the SDCC panel was a PlayStation Blog post that offered more insights into where there characters stand in the new game after they've both had time to further hone their Spider-Man powers and grapple with the responsibilities those come with.

"At the beginning of our story, our Spider-Men are at the top of their game," senior narrative director Jon Paquette said. "But both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are struggling with their personal lives. Miles is trying to find time to write his college entrance essay, but he keeps procrastinating and focusing on Spider-Work instead. Meanwhile, Peter is underwater on payments for Aunt May's house, but he can't sell, it means too much to him. And just like Miles, Peter tries (and fails) to find balance with so many responsibilities. MJ wants to help Pete with the mortgage, but her job is on the line now that J. Jonah Jameson is back at the Bugle and looking to clean house. Our heroes have arrived at a confluence of crossroads, with uncertain futures, and some tough decisions ahead."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5 on October 20th.