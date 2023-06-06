Gene Simmons Reveals Dominatrix Series Planned Run (Exclusive)

Gene Simmons has had a very prolific career as a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer the frontman of KISS, the iconic band known for their face paint and bombastic sound, but Simmons has always had a love for another medium, animation. Simmons has appeared in several animated series, like Family Guy, as a fictional version of himself, and it's always entertaining. Simmons also has a love for comic books, and it was recently revealed that he would be working with Opus Comics to revive his comic series from the early 2000s, Dominatrix. No further details were given with the announcement, and now we have finally received some new details. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian exclusively got the chance to speak with Simmons about Dominatrix, and he revealed just how long the planned run for the comic book series will be.

"Well, if you talk with Denton at Opus, he's a really good guy by the way, we connected right away," Simmons exclusively told us about his upcoming Dominatrix comic book series. "We're looking at a four issue run that will barely cover the mythology and the back story. So, I'm sure they're gonna be more after that."

Opus Comics on KISS Star Gene Simmons Bringing Back Dominatrix

"Gene Simmons is a creative powerhouse and a comics aficionado to boot, one of the first to explore the convergence of music and comics, and just a huge inspiration for all that we do here," said Opus Comics and Incendium founder, Llexi Leon, "We're excited to launch our collaboration with a complete reimagining of Gene's Dominatrix series for the comics market."

"It's a huge thrill to reintroduce fans to Dominatrix with this fresh new take," adds series writer, Holly Interlandi, "Gene has been so open to working with us and taking his characters and story in a new, yet somewhat familiar, direction. I'm looking forward to seeing what fans make of it all."

