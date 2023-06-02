Gene Simmons Reveals New Preview for Dominatrix Return (Exclusive)

Dominique Stern finds herself in a sticky situation in an exclusive preview of Gene Simmons' Dominatrix #1. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and KISS lead frontman is returning to comics with a reimaging of Dominatrix, which he created back in the late 2000s. Dominatrix returns in July with a new series at Opus Comics. Simmons is joined by writer Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth) and artists S. L. Galant and Maria Keane (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero). Before the first issue debuts next month, we have an exclusive look at some drama-filled pages.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Gene Simmons' Dominatrix #1 by Gene Simmons, Holly Interlandi, S. L. Galant, and Maria Keane. The preview finds Dominique Stern, aka Dominatrix, in the middle of one of her fetish sessions with a male client in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Dominatrix prepares by putting on her patented costume, while the client is taking a shower. Fast forward to midnight, and Dominatrix has the client down on his knees in just a bathrobe. After asking for permission to speak, he reveals he has a confession to make.

Before the confession can be made, there's a loud bang at the door, and then mysterious agents rush into the room. Dominatrix makes an escape through an open window but is also given a duffle bag by the client to take with her. We see one of these agents leap and stick to the ceiling, only to be taken down by the client in an impressive feat of strength.

KISS Star Gene Simmons Brings Back Comics Creation Dominatrix

"Gene Simmons is a creative powerhouse and a comics aficionado to boot, one of the first to explore the convergence of music and comics, and just a huge inspiration for all that we do here," said Opus Comics and Incendium founder, Llexi Leon, "We're excited to launch our collaboration with a complete reimagining of Gene's Dominatrix series for the comics market."

"It's a huge thrill to reintroduce fans to Dominatrix with this fresh new take," adds series writer, Holly Interlandi, "Gene has been so open to working with us and taking his characters and story in a new, yet somewhat familiar, direction. I'm looking forward to seeing what fans make of it all."

The exclusive preview of Gene Simmons' Dominatrix #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale July 5th.