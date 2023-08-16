Marvel Reveals Graphic New Ghost Rider Transformation

The Spirit of Vengeance makes it presence known is the most gruesome of ways in this week's Ghost Rider #17.

Ghost Rider has always been one of Marvel's darkest characters, as the Spirit of Vengeance races along with horror at the front of its mind. In the latest issue of the character's latest ongoing series, however, the demon within Johnny blaze takes its transformation to an entirely new level. Minor spoilers up ahead for Ghost Rider #17 from Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw!

The Weapons of Vengeance mini-event features Ghost Rider and Wolverine teaming up to solve a slew of mutant murders. This time around, the duo comes across an orphanage where the director is revealed to have been torturing the orphans within, not unlike Matilda's Miss Trunchbull. As you might expect from a character such as Ghost Rider, the Spirit of Vengeance wasn't having it and Johnny Blaze's skin was no match to hold the Hellfire back.

While Blaze is usually depicted with his skin burning and flaking away during his transformation into Ol' Hot Head, this time was different. A particularly angry Spirit of Vengeance punches straight through Johnny's chest and rips his skin from the inside out, throwing pieces of charred flesh throughout the scene.

Ghost Rider #17 is just the second of four parts, all written by Benjamin Percy, featuring the eponymous biker and Wolverine as they hunt down a mutant murderer.

"LOGAN & BLAZE—THE WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE! LOGAN's the best there is at what he does—and what he does as the deadly WOLVERINE isn't very nice. When innocent blood is spilled, JOHNNY BLAZE becomes the GHOST RIDER, equipped to deal punishment with the power of hellfire! A demonic serial killer is murdering innocent mutants," Marvel says of the series. "But what is it about this deadly new villain that forces our two heroes to team up? And what buried secret does he share with Wolverine and Ghost Rider's never-before-seen very first meeting in the past? Get ready for claws, chains and violence as only Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) and Geoff Shaw (THANOS, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) can bring in this four-part epic!"

Ghost Rider #17 is now available for purchase at your local comic shop. Not sure where your closest comic store is located? Use the Comic Store Locator service here.