Marvel's Ghost Rider Actor Changes Opinion on Return After Last of Us Success

At one point, Gabriel Luna was set to get his own Marvel show starring as Robbie Reyes in Hulu's Ghost Rider series. One thing led to another, however, and the show ended up cancelled due to corporate restructuring at Disney and Marvel Studios. Shortly thereafter, it seemed as if Luna started distancing himself from the role previously played on Agents of SHIELD by turning his attention to other opportunities like Terminator: Dark Fate and HBO's wildly popular The Last of Us. Now, Luna says he'd definitely be down to return as the Spirit of Vengeance.

"My stock answer used to be, 'I loved what we did, I'm very happy with what we accomplished and I can be happy leaving it on the shelf and admiring what we did and have the audience remember it fondly, the way they do. To do the character again just gives me another opportunity to screw it up,'" Luna said in a new chat with Forbes.

That's when the actor says his thoughts have started to change.

"So there's that mindset, but now I feel that I'm a lot more open should it come around. If it makes sense, I'm more than happy to...I try to keep myself in shape, Arnold demands it," the actor added. "So I'm still certainly physically capable of doing it and if it's a great story and they'd have me, of course."

Luna previously told ComicBook.com that he had been under contract for three years as the Ghost Rider show was in development.

"You know, there was a lot of changes," says Luna. "That was in the works for some time. I was still under contract for almost three years with the promise that we would make it, and then it got the green light. We were setting up and building sets and writing scripts and everything was happening, and then I got a call that it wasn't. I'm thankful for all the time I had doing it, it's been really really fun playing him. But that's obviously all way above my pay grade. There's been a lot changes over there. The fans really love it and they keep crying out for it, and there's a bit of a chant going on the Internet, I think. But it's out of my power, man."

