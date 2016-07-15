Ghostbusters Announces Afterlife Sequel Comic Book

✖

Who ya gonna read? Ghostbusters is scaring up a new canon comic book bridging the gap between legacy sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife and its New York City-set sequel codenamed Firehouse. Announced during Ghostbusters Day, celebrated annually on the anniversary of the original Ghostbusters film's release on June 8, 1984, the limited edition series comes from Hellboy publisher Dark Horse Comics. The untitled series will be set in the continuity of Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the decades-later direct sequel to father Ivan Reitman's Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters II.

"Part of the growing #Ghostbusters story that began in 1984, an in-canon limited edition series with @DarkHorseComics will be coming out at the end of next year," the official @Ghostbusters Twitter account revealed Wednesday.

Dark Horse's canonical Ghostbusters comic series is part of a series of developments out of Ghostbusters Day, including the untitled Afterlife sequel revealed under the code name "Firehouse." In development from Reitman and Afterlife co-writer Gil Kenan, the live-action film tells "the next chapter in the Spengler family story": Callie (Carrie Coon), gearhead Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and science whiz Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), the family of late founding Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis).

Also in development is an animated Ghostbusters movie from Sony Pictures Animation featuring "all new characters and a whole new take" from directors Jennifer Kluska (Hotel Transylvania: Transformania) and Chris Prynoski (executive producer, Paramount+'s Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe), with Brenda Hsueh (supervising producer, Disjointed) writing.

An animated television series, navigating an unexplored era of the Ghostbusters canon with "the next generation of Ghostbusters," is also in the works from Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix.

"Between gaming, comics, television, and movies, we are going to tell the untold history of Ghostbusters while reaching into the future with characters you haven't met from places you haven't gone," Kenan said.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife — informally known as the long-awaited Ghostbusters III — was set in the town of Summerville, Oklahoma, and reunited the surviving crew of OG Ghostbusters Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), and Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) 30 years after their adventures in New York City.