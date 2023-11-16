G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #302 First Look Revealed (Exclusive)

The G.I. Joe team mourns one of their fallen comrades in the first look at G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. The popular franchise has found a new home at Skybound, which partnered with Transformers and Void Rivals makes up the publisher's new Energon Universe. As each issue of the three series comes out, more secrets are revealed about this exciting new take on these classic characters. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #302 comes from the legendary series writer Larry Hama (Marvel's Wolverine), artist Chris Mooneyham (DC's Nightwing, Sgt. Rock and the Unknown Soldier), and colorist Francesco Segala (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and it features the funeral for the fan-favorite character Wade Collins.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #302 by Larry Hama, Chris Mooneyham, and Francesco Segala. The preview art immediately jumps to Arlington Cemetery, where our G.I. Joe heroes have gathered to pay their last respects to Wade Collins. It's understandably a somber occasion, and we even get to see Snake Eyes outside of his signature black bodysuit, though his face is obscured by shadows. Wade and Snake Eyes go back together from their time servicing in Vietnam.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #302 features a main cover by Andy Kubert and colorist Brad Anderson, an open-to-order variant cover with a black-and-white version of Kubert's main cover, and a 1:10 incentive cover series by Brad Walker (Detective Comics) and colorist Francesco Segala.

Transformers and G.I. Joe form Skybound's Energon Universe

Skybound and Hasbro helped close out 2023 with the shocking announcement that the Transformers and G.I. Joe comic book franchises would be moving to Skybound, forming the Energon Universe alongside Void Rivals. Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and artist Lorenzo De Felici (Oblivion Song) make up the creative team of Void Rivals; Transformers is by writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson; Duke is by writer Joshua Williamson (DC's Superman, Dark Ride) and artist Tom Reilly (The Thing), and Cobra Commander is by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Andrea Milana (Impact Winter: Rook).

The exclusive first look at G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #302 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 20th.