Marvel Teases Peter Parker's Transformation Into The Spider-Goblin

A landmark issue of The Amazing Spider-Man will see the introduction of the Spider-Goblin. Zeb Wells' run on Amazing Spider-Man has featured an unlikely alliance between Peter Parker and Norman Osborn, the former Green Goblin. Norman now fights alongside Spider-Man as the Gold Goblin, and even starred in a self-titled miniseries back in 2022-2023. As Marvel marches on The Amazing Spider-Man #50, the publisher is teasing another Goblin character set to make their debut. Except this time, it's not Norman Osborn under the mask, but the web-slinger himself, Peter Parker.

Marvel released the cover to July's Amazing Spider-Man #53 by Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, and Todd Nauck, which features Peter Parker as The Spider-Goblin. "Peter Parker carries the weight of Norman Osborn's sins, and takes to the skies as the SPIDER-GOBLIN!" the press release reads. "Don't miss this mind-blazing moment in Peter and Norman's heavy history when Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness and Todd Nauck kick off the all-new 'Easy Being Green' arc in next month's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50."

The cover shows Peter in a black-and-purple Spider-Man costume, except he's wearing a goblin mask instead of his signature Spider-Man mask. Webbed up behind him are Sinister Six members Sandman, Electro, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, and Vulture. You can check out that cover below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Free Comic Book Day title includes Spider-Man and Ultimate Universe

A Spider-Man story is a part of Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man & The Ultimate Universe #1. One part of the free comic focuses on the introduction of the new Ultimates series from Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, while the Spider-Man portion teases Norman Osborn's return as the Green Goblin.

You can read a description of the comic below: