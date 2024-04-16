Marvel Teases Peter Parker's Transformation Into The Spider-Goblin

A Marvel teaser features Peter Parker becoming the Spider-Goblin in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man.

By Timothy Adams

A landmark issue of The Amazing Spider-Man will see the introduction of the Spider-Goblin. Zeb Wells' run on Amazing Spider-Man has featured an unlikely alliance between Peter Parker and Norman Osborn, the former Green Goblin. Norman now fights alongside Spider-Man as the Gold Goblin, and even starred in a self-titled miniseries back in 2022-2023. As Marvel marches on The Amazing Spider-Man #50, the publisher is teasing another Goblin character set to make their debut. Except this time, it's not Norman Osborn under the mask, but the web-slinger himself, Peter Parker.

Marvel released the cover to July's Amazing Spider-Man #53 by Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, and Todd Nauck, which features Peter Parker as The Spider-Goblin. "Peter Parker carries the weight of Norman Osborn's sins, and takes to the skies as the SPIDER-GOBLIN!" the press release reads. "Don't miss this mind-blazing moment in Peter and Norman's heavy history when Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness and Todd Nauck kick off the all-new 'Easy Being Green' arc in next month's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50."

The cover shows Peter in a black-and-purple Spider-Man costume, except he's wearing a goblin mask instead of his signature Spider-Man mask. Webbed up behind him are Sinister Six members Sandman, Electro, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, and Vulture. You can check out that cover below.

asm53-teaser.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Free Comic Book Day title includes Spider-Man and Ultimate Universe

A Spider-Man story is a part of Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man & The Ultimate Universe #1. One part of the free comic focuses on the introduction of the new Ultimates series from Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, while the Spider-Man portion teases Norman Osborn's return as the Green Goblin.

You can read a description of the comic below:

In FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN/THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1, see the start of the next ongoing series set in the Marvel's new Ultimate line! By the time it comes out, readers will have met the new Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and the new Ultimate X-Men. Now, a new team of ULTIMATE heroes emerge to help put this twisted universe on track towards a hopeful future in a story by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN/THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 will also set up the return of Norman Osborn as Green Goblin, a storyline coming soon to Zeb Wells' AMAZING SPIDER-MAN run; and a special preview of Al Ewing's next mind-bending arc of VENOM!

