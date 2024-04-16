Marvel Teases Peter Parker's Transformation Into The Spider-Goblin
A Marvel teaser features Peter Parker becoming the Spider-Goblin in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man.
A landmark issue of The Amazing Spider-Man will see the introduction of the Spider-Goblin. Zeb Wells' run on Amazing Spider-Man has featured an unlikely alliance between Peter Parker and Norman Osborn, the former Green Goblin. Norman now fights alongside Spider-Man as the Gold Goblin, and even starred in a self-titled miniseries back in 2022-2023. As Marvel marches on The Amazing Spider-Man #50, the publisher is teasing another Goblin character set to make their debut. Except this time, it's not Norman Osborn under the mask, but the web-slinger himself, Peter Parker.
Marvel released the cover to July's Amazing Spider-Man #53 by Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, and Todd Nauck, which features Peter Parker as The Spider-Goblin. "Peter Parker carries the weight of Norman Osborn's sins, and takes to the skies as the SPIDER-GOBLIN!" the press release reads. "Don't miss this mind-blazing moment in Peter and Norman's heavy history when Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness and Todd Nauck kick off the all-new 'Easy Being Green' arc in next month's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50."
The cover shows Peter in a black-and-purple Spider-Man costume, except he's wearing a goblin mask instead of his signature Spider-Man mask. Webbed up behind him are Sinister Six members Sandman, Electro, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, and Vulture. You can check out that cover below.
Marvel's Free Comic Book Day title includes Spider-Man and Ultimate Universe
A Spider-Man story is a part of Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man & The Ultimate Universe #1. One part of the free comic focuses on the introduction of the new Ultimates series from Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, while the Spider-Man portion teases Norman Osborn's return as the Green Goblin.
You can read a description of the comic below:
In FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN/THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1, see the start of the next ongoing series set in the Marvel's new Ultimate line! By the time it comes out, readers will have met the new Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and the new Ultimate X-Men. Now, a new team of ULTIMATE heroes emerge to help put this twisted universe on track towards a hopeful future in a story by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri.
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN/THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 will also set up the return of Norman Osborn as Green Goblin, a storyline coming soon to Zeb Wells' AMAZING SPIDER-MAN run; and a special preview of Al Ewing's next mind-bending arc of VENOM!