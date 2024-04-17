Elektra Stars in New Daredevil: Woman Without Fear Series

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear features Elektra heading to Madripoor to take on Crossbones, the new Punisher, and more.

Elektra's time as Daredevil continues this summer in a new limited series. One of the additions to the Man Without Fear's mythos during Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's acclaimed run featured Elektra taking on the Daredevil mantle alongside Matt Murdock. Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder are the creative team on the new Daredevil ongoing series, and Elektra is being set up to play another important role in the hero's journey. Fans will get to see more of Elektra in an upcoming issue of Daredevil, as well as a spinoff series titled Daredevil: Woman Without Fear.

Writer Erica Schultz will pen the four-issue Daredevil: Woman Without Fear miniseries, returning to the character following her work on Daredevil: Gang War. Schultz will be joined by her Hallows' Eve collaborator Michael Dowling.

"To say that I am excited about writing Daredevil again is an understatement, Schultz shared. "I love the mantle of Daredevil, but I really love Elektra as Daredevil. Having written both Matt and Elektra wearing the red DD, I kind of lean toward the latter now!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is Daredevil: Woman Without Fear about?

Elektra's latest mission promises to be her most intense yet as she heads to the deadly streets of Madripoor to take on Crossbones, the new Punisher, and more. Readers will learn what pushes Elektra towards this quest in July's Daredevil #11, a show-stopping issue where Matt and Elektra will have a brutal showdown with Bullseye and Kingpin.

After the stunning events of Daredevil #11, Daredevil's allies are left more vulnerable than ever before. If they're able to survive, it will fall to Elektra and Matt Murdock to not only save their city as Daredevil, but also protect the people they love the most as they're targeted by some of the most dangerous, violent elements the Marvel Universe has to offer.

Jennifer Garner responds to Deadpool & Wolverine rumors

Reports started swarming last year regarding Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra for Deadpool & Wolverine. Since that report broke, fans have been greeted with the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine during the Super Bowl. While promoting her Netflix film Family Switch, she was asked about getting back in her Elektra costume. Garner replied, "I don't know what you're talking about. What could you mean?"

When asked about a "hypothetical" role in Deadpool 3, she said, "Not that I'm aware of." However, Garner is clearly struggling to contain a laugh or smile throughout the interview, suggesting she may know more than she's letting on.

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1 goes on sale July 17th.