Gold Key Being Resurrected With New Boris Karloff Comics

After taking a break for nearly 40 years, Gold Key Comics is returning with one of its most popular titles. Tuesday, it was unveiled Gold Key has been purchased by a new group. Not only is the publisher returning in earnest, but it's already taken its first project to Kickstarter: a reimagining of Boris Karloff's horror line.

Boris Karloff Gold Key Mysteries is the first title from the publisher, an anthology of three separate horror shorts by some well-known creatives. For the first issue, Michael W. Conrad (Doom Patrol), Steve Orlando (Midnighter and Apollo), Artyom Trakhanov (The 7 Deadly Sins), Kelly Williams (Eerie), and Jok (Heavy Metal) are the writers and artists behind the first three stories, which appear to pay tribute to various corners of the genre.

"Sixty years after its inception, Gold Key Comics has resurrected! The iconic publisher of beloved titles like Magnus Robot Fighter, Turok Son of Stone, and Boris Karloff's Tales of Mystery is rising from its crypt with a plethora of new cutting-edge stories to tell," the company's Kickstarter reads. "Gold Key has teamed up with the most talented artists and writers on the planet to bring you compelling new stories wrapped in amazing art in the classic Gold Key tradition. Gold Key was resurrected by comic lovers for comic lovers and is ready to reestablish its rightful place in the annals of comic book history."

It's noted that for this line, Gold Key has partnered with the Boris Karloff estate to use his likeness in the new title. Karloff also lent his name and likeness to the publisher's first title named Boris Karloff Tales of Mystery, which ran for 97 issues between 1963 and 1971.

As of this writing, the campaign for Gold Key's return has been successfully funded with supporters contributing nearly $18,000 of the campaign's $12,000 goal.

The brand was purchased by Lance Linderman, Adam Brooks, Mike Dynes, and Arnold Guerrero and now operates under Gold Key Entertainment LLC.

"We have a writer and we have some artists we're talking to," Linderman said of the company's goals on a recent appearance on the Spec Tales podcast. "I can't say the names of those people, yet, but some of the names [are people] you guys are definitely aware of... As much as we recognize the value of getting a big name, we're really more interested in pulling a bit of a passion play. We're kind of going after the names of people we collectively really love and respect, also. There are still some big names in that pool, but it's not like I'm going after just the biggest guy right now -- although, they're all really talented. We're kind of sitting and [looking at] who we've read, looked at and think could illustrate stories in a way that's really thoughtful and angular."